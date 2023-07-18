Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, Joins Mom Angelina For NYC Outing After She’s Spotted Apartment Hunting

Angelina Jolie, 48, was a doting momma on Jul. 17! The Maleficent star was spotted heading to dinner in New York City with her son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, just a few days after they were reportedly apartment hunting alongside Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18. During the outing in the West Village, Angelina rocked a black trench coat and matching black ballerina flats. She completed her dinner ensemble with black sunglasses, droplet earrings, and a black leather purse.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old was quite the trendsetter in a nearly all-pink outfit! Pax rocked a long-sleeved pink crewneck sweater with black jeans and matching pink-and-white sneakers. In one photo, which can be seen above, the mother-and-son duo was pictured exiting what appeared to be the restaurant venue, while in the second (seen below), they were pictured stepping away from their black SUV.

The night time outing in Manhattan comes just a few short days after the 48-year-old was pictured with Pax and Zahara reportedly on the hunt for an apartment. While Angelina was on the hunt for a new place for either her or her kiddos, she looked effortlessly stylish in a white trench coat and black trousers. The brunette beauty paired the ensemble with her go-to white sandals and the same black sunglasses she wore on Monday night.

Her daughter, for her part, looked like a street style icon in a black t-shirt that featured the late Tupac Shakur on it. Zahara paired the look with mini shorts and a black long-sleeve shirt worn underneath the t-shirt. She also added black Converse sneakers to tie the entire look together. Pax, on the other hand, kept it classic in a white tee and black jeans. The Vietnam native notably opted to wear the same pink-and-white sneakers that he rocked on Jul. 17.

The mother-of-six also shares daughter Shiloh, 17, son Maddox, 21, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 59. Angelina and the Bullet Train star were married from 2014 until they finalized their divorce in 2019. Despite this, they were still fighting over assets, including their French winery up until last year. Most recently, Angie sold her share of the winery to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, owner of Stolinchnaya (Stoli), which, in turn, upset Brad. The 59-year-old called her decision to sell her half “intentionally damaging” in docs obtained by HollywoodLife on Jun. 2. He also claimed that she was “unjustly enriching herself.”