Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, Rocks Tupac Shirt In NYC With Mom Angelina & Brother Pax, 19

Angelina Jolie may be making a few changes. In photos you can see below, the Maleficent star, 49, wore a movie-star worthy ensemble as she reportedly did some apartment hunting with two of her oldest kids in the Big Apple. The iconic beauty rocked a white trench coat with black buttons and a pair of dark, wide legged pants for the outing. She accessorized with a pair of stylish white wedge sandals and some chic shades, her light brunette locks worn straight. Her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, slayed a statement-making navy-blue Tupac Shakur graphic tee with a long-sleeved shirt underneath and a black mini skort with matching sneakers. Big brother Pax, 19, was laid back in a white tee and black pants paired with pink sneakers.

The photos were reportedly taken on Friday, July 14 in New York City, after Angie and co. touched down at JFK Airport on Thursday. Their appearance together comes amid Angelina’s epic ongoing battle over the French winery she previously shared with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The mom of six seems to particularly enjoy spending time with her older kids, and opened up in 2019 about the experience. “When your children are little you feel more ‘mommy,'” she told Hello! Magazine at the time. “When they are teenagers you start to remember yourself as a teenager. You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can’t go. I’m in this fun moment where I’m rediscovering myself.”

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress also explained what she hopes to impart to her six children as they mature into adulthood. “It’s important to be humble — know the freedoms you have and what you’ve been blessed with and make sure you help others; and always remember your place — we’re all human and very flawed,” she told the outlet. “We’re tiny pieces in a much bigger world.”