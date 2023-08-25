Blac Chyna & Tyga At War Over Custody Of Their Son King Cairo, 10

Tyga, 33, and Blac Chyna (b. Angela White), 35, are feuding over their custody agreement that pertains to their son, King Cairo, 10, once more! The proud mom filed court docs on July 24, obtained by Page Six, in which she asked for “joint legal and physical custody,” of their son. Soon after news of the filing broke via The Shade Room‘s Instagram account on Aug. 25, the “Rack City” hitmaker took to the comments to clap back at his ex.

In his comment, Tyga seemingly questioned Angela’s reasoning and timing for the filing. “10 years later…nah…stick to ur schedule sat-mon,” he penned. According to Page Six, the 35-year-old added details about King Cairo’s living arrangements, however, those were not disclosed. Additionally, she reportedly added what she thinks should be done in the “best interest of the child.”

Soon after the 33-year-old musician commented on the post, many of their fans flooded the comments section with their opinions. “@tyga I know that’s riii [sic],” one fan penned, along with a raised hand emoji. Meanwhile, a separate fan told the A-listers to work out their issues. “@tyga GET IT TOGETHER! BOTH OF YOU!”, they quipped. Tyga and the TV personality dated between 2011 and 2014, shortly before his relationship with Kylie Jenner, 26.

Their latest spat about custody comes just over one year after Angela took to Twitter in and claimed that she wasn’t getting child support. “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” she penned in the since-deleted post. “Single no support child support,” she added on Mar. 30, 2022.

Soon after she made the claims, Tyga clapped back in the comments section of The Shade Room‘s post. “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives [with] me mon.- sat,” he claimed at the time. “Why would I pay child support lol.” In addition, Rob Kardashian, 36, who shares daughter, Dream, 6, with Angela, also chimed in. “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday,” Kris Jenner‘s only son wrote at the time.