Sibling love is real! Blac Chyna shared an adorable of her daughter, Dream Kardashian, and son King Cairo sharing a sweet embrace while twinning in white for Easter Sunday.

Blac Chyna, 31, shared a photo that proved there’s nothing sweeter than sibling love! While celebrating Easter Sunday with her daughter Dream Kardashian, 3, and son King Cairo, 7, on April 12, Chyna snapped a photo of a smiley Dream giving her older brother a koala hug. The moment was precious, and even Chyna couldn’t help but write in the Instagram post’s caption, “Awwwww 🥰.”

Dream and Cairo’s matching outfits made the photo even cuter! Dream looked ready for an Easter egg hunt in a frilly white dress, sunhat, stockings and ribbon-adorned Mary Jane shoes, while Cairo wore a white button shirt. Even his face mask coordinated in the same Easter color!

Of course, Chyna made sure to twin with her children as well! Dressed in a regal off-the-shoulder white gown, The Real Blac Chyna star posed for family portraits with her brood and shared the sweet photos to Instagram on Easter. The very next day, one of these photos even made its way onto a billboard for Chyna’s beauty company, LASHED COSMETICS, in Los Angeles! Amid the world’s current health crisis, Chyna has been inventive when it comes to promoting her company. She’s now even charging $950 for FaceTime calls and $250 for Instagram follow backs on her beauty brand’s website.

Chyna shares King with her ex, Tyga, and Dream with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian. She’s currently wrapped in a dramatic custody battle with the latter, who has reportedly filed a lawsuit to gain full custody of Dream! Regardless of the drama, Chyna’s Instagram feed has been filled with happy activities (as you can see above). For instance, she recently gave Dream a temporary hair makeover with kid-friendly blue coloring! Quarantining hasn’t stopped Chyna from brainstorming fun ways to spend quality time with her two children.