Iggy Azalea Rocks Nothing But Diamonds In Sexy Music Video For ‘Money Come’: Watch

The controversial rapper stripped down to loosely-strung jewels for a provocative new music video!

August 25, 2023
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea performing at Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI Iggy Azalea in concert - 31 Aug 2022
New York, NY - Iggy Azalea arrives at Scarlett's in New Jersey for an after-party in celebration of her performance with Pitbull. Iggy came putting her curves all on display in a body-hugging black, green, and black mini dress. Pictured: Iggy Azelia BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

Iggy Azalea wants your attention! And she’s likely got it, thanks to a clothing-free, diamond heavy outfit in her new music video for “Money Come.” In the video, the blonde bombshell steps out of an elevator and into an office building rocking a fierce pinstriped skirt suit and toting a neon machine gun with an entourage behind her. “My baby think I’m Costco/ he just want a sample / Put him on his knees and gave him more than he could handle / Say you gonna run up on who? I need proof (Proof)” she raps in part. Later, the hitmaker is seen wearing nothing but the jeweled bodysuit, her hair pasted tightly to her head in sculpted curls as she watches office staff erupt into chaos. She’s also seen slaying a plunging, glittering pink bodysuit with gloves as she mans a desk doing secretarial work, including taking calls.

Iggy’s polarizing fashion looks come as no surprise. In a 2013 interview, she described her personal style as “bold.”  “It’s bold and kind of power-b****,” she laughed during an interview with ELLE Australia at the time. “Sometimes I just like to dress in power suits and feel like I’m a top executive who goes into her big office and slams her cell phone down and talks s*** to all the guys!” She certainly did that in her latest video.

And as for Australian designers, she confessed, “I love Shakuhachi. I even wore their stuff on stage when I was just starting out because they have a lot of matchy-matchy outfits I really like.”

Iggy Azalea
Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

Iggy has now been on the scene for quite some time — and she’s still only 33. When asked by GQ about her preferred legacy, she said she hoped to still be around and “gyrating” in her mid-thirties. “At the very worst, if I have a short-lived career, at least I could say I sparked a change—that I inspired some leniency in what people accept in hip-hop,” she told the magazine in 2015. “And if I have a very long career and can be gyrating in a leotard at 35, that would be great.”

