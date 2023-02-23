Iggy Azalea Confirms She’s ‘In Touch’ With Britney Spears After Calling Star’s Conservatorship ‘Abusive’

Iggy Azalea will always be Team Britney! After publicly slamming Britney Spears‘ “abusive” conservatorship back in 2021, Iggy, 32, confirmed on the Feb. 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live that she’s “been in touch” with the “Toxic” singer. “We talk on Instagram sometimes. She’ll message me and I’ll message her back and everything,” Iggy said, responding to a fan question.

Iggy and Britney, 41, memorably teamed up on the hit 2014 pop song “Pretty Girls.” And Iggy confirmed on Andy Cohen‘s late-night show that she’d happily work with Britney again. “My collaboration with her is always one of my favorite collaborations,” Iggy said. “I feel like… I’ve spoken about this before but I just feel like there was so much we wanted to do with it and we never got to do what we wanted to do.”

The “Fancy” singer explained that Britney’s conservatorship that ended in November 2021 “limited” what the two stars could do together back in the day. “Now that she has the ability to do it her way 100 percent. I love Britney, and she’s so much more creative than what people give her credit for,” Iggy said. “What she did with Elton [John] was so amazing and I would love to be a part of more of anything that she had to do, especially when they’re 100 percent her own ideas,” she added.

Iggy vocally supported Britney when the “Stronger” singer was trying to be rid of her controversial conservatorship that was controlled by her estranged father, Jamie Spears, 70. In Sept. 2021, Iggy issued a lengthy statement in support of the #FreeBritney movement and claimed that she “witnessed” Jamie’s behavior that Britney detailed in court when they worked together on “Pretty Girls.” Iggy said, “It’s basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal.” The “Black Widow” rapper added, “Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health.”

As fans know, Britney was freed from her conservatorship in Nov. 2021 and she went on to marry her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, 28. But her bizarre behavior on Instagram has left even her most loyal supporters very concerned. Still, Britney has insisted that she’s completely fine and is happy just the way her life is.