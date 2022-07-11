Iggy Azalea Performs At Long Beach Pride Parade In Fishnet Bodysuit: Photos

Iggy Azalea brought the boom to the Urban Soul Stage at the 39th Annual Long Beach Pride Parade & Festival. Iggy, 32, was one of the acts scheduled to perform at the July 10 event at the Long Beach Shoreline Marina in California, and she made sure to crank up the heat for this summer showcase. Instead of a bikini or a similarly sexy swimsuit, the “Pretty Girls” singer opted for a black bodysuit and a pair of fishnet stockings. The outfit was also sheer in the right spots, allowing Iggy to show off her toned stomach. ‘

“I’m grateful to still be here doing what I love most. Thank you, world,” wrote Iggy on Instagram when sharing a gallery of photos and videos presumably taken from her headlining performance at the Exit Festival in Novi Sad, Serbia. When Iggy debuted the lace bodysuit in May, it was to show off the outfit she would wear throughout 2022 (similar to how The Weeknd made a red blazer and face bandages his thing.) Fans filled the comments section with love, echoing Iggy’s sentiment. “THE ENERGY FROM TONIGHT WAS SO AMAZING SO HAPPY FOR YOU,” wrote one. “So proud of you,” added another.

“Dipped in whatever you paint your universe with…” Iggy captioned the May 2022 Instagram post showing this new lace bodysuit. The photo also showed off her new tattoo. In April, Iggy shared a video of her getting inked with a design of her and Playboi Carti’s son, Onyx, as a cherub. A banner bearing the child’s name – “Onyx Orion” – was added to the design. “It makes me sooo happy that this was executed by a talented woman,” Iggy captioned the video, which thanked Miami tattoo artist Lua Hills for her work.

Carti, 25, and Iggy are not on “good terms,” according to a message she posted in April. “I don’t f-ck with [this] man,” she wrote. “Saying nice things for an interview sounds great, but in real life, he talks to me like sh-t so badly, I had to stop all direct contact.”

Iggy’s performances come one month after she turned 32. The rapper celebrated this event with friends in Cabo, Mexico. In a video shared to her Instagram Story (and captured by an Iggy fan account), the “Fancy” rapper rocked an orange two-piece bikini while dancing and taking shots of alcohol in the sun. She also sported a pair of QUAY sunglasses. Later that night, she ushered in her 32nd year with a two-layer birthday cake.