Iggy Azalea Slams 1-Year-Old Son’s Father Playboi Carti: ‘We’re Not On Good Terms’

Iggy Azalea called out Playboi Carti, whom she shares a one-year-old son Onyx Kelly with, after he spoke about her in a new interview on Wednesday April 13. Iggy, 31, took to her social media and wrote a since-deleted tweet saying that the 25-year-old rapper’s interview with XXL was “misleading,” especially the parts where he said kind things about her.

Playboi chatted with the hip hop magazine for the interview as part of their Spring 2022 issue, and it was published online on Monday April 12. The Die Lit star gushed over Iggy, calling her a “great mom,” as he spoke about how excited he was for his son’s birthday. “I love her to death. I’m single. She’s single now. But that’s one of the best mothers in the world. And that’s what you got to put in the book, you hear me? I love her to death. She is the best mother in the world,” he said. At the end of the interview, he reiterated just how great of a mom Iggy is.

Iggy didn’t hold back and said that she felt like Playboi wasn’t being truthful in the interview. At one point, the Whole Lotta Red rapper spoke about paying bills for different people, including his “baby mom” and son. “I don’t f**k with a man I’m not even remotely on good terms with claiming he pays my bills. I pay my bills,” she wrote.

View Related Gallery Iggy Azalea: New & Recent Pics Of Rapper Iggy Azalea 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018 EXCLUSIVE: Iggy Azalea was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday evening, as she made a stop for Frozen Greek Yogurt . The stylish rapper wore a Vivienne Westwood Corset, and Jacket along with a Bold Christian Dior Statement necklace . She wore a black face mask to stay safe , and carried a Dior Saddle bag , to complete her stylish look. She took to instagram today to deny any involvement in a lawsuit directed at French Montana's Brother, who hit a man with a car that belonged to Azalea. 22 Jul 2020 Pictured: Iggy Azalea. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA690320_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Besides the bills comment, Iggy claimed that he doesn’t make similar kind comments to her in person. “Saying nice things for an interview sounds great, but in real life he talks to me like s**t so badly I had to stop all direct contact,” she tweeted. “I do appreciate being called a great mom but when that’s not reflective of what he has to say in real life, I’d much rather be left out of being mentioned at all.”

Iggy announced that she gave birth to Onyx in June 2020. The rapper revealed that she and Playboi had split months after the birth in an October 2020 Instagram Story. Since the split, the recent tweets weren’t the first time that Iggy has called her ex out. Shortly after the baby was born, she accused the rapper of missing his son’s first Christmas and that he hadn’t signed the birth certificate.