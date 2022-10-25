Iggy Azalea Claps Back After Reporter Disses Her NFL Halftime Performance & He Concedes

Iggy Azalea performed her hit song “Fancy” during the halftime show of the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans game on Oct. 23. The performance prompted Raiders reporter, Tashan Reed, to tweet, “The combination of Allegiant Stadium trying to make BBQ and Iggy Azalea performing at halftime is gonna make me depressed.” The following day, Iggy caught wind at the tweet, and responded on the social media site with a message of her own. “If you think you’re depressed now I’ll spare you the tears you’d cry knowing what my paycheck was to come and jiggle a lil a**,” she wrote.

If you think you’re depressed now I’ll spare you the tears you’d cry knowing what my paycheck was to come and jiggle a lil ass. https://t.co/0oExq3LIB2 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 24, 2022

Tashan couldn’t fault Iggy for her clap back, and he responded with a GIF of a basketball player shrugging on the sidelines, seemingly giving her props for her response. Iggy then wrote back to Tashan with a GIF of a sad dog with the word “SORRY” written across the center.

Luckily, there’s no actual beef between the two. When an article came out about the apparent tension between the two, Iggy responded to explain what was actually going on. “He made a joke and I made a joke,” she tweeted. “It’s really not serious at all so please relax, your drama boner is showing and it’s too small to tuck in your belt.”

Iggy looked incredible for her halftime show performance, wearing a Raider bodysuit to cheer on the home team. “I had an amazing day in Vegas today!” she tweeted after the game. “My first time seeing a football game live and they won! Thanks Raiders and their fans, everyone around the stage really hyped me up and I appreciated it like you’ll never know because I was very, very nervous!”