Iggy Azaela Rocks Strapless Red Bikini While Smiling For New Photo Shoot: Video

Iggy Azalea showed off her incredible figure in a tiny red strapless bikini in a sexy new video from a photoshoot.

January 26, 2023 10:54AM EST
Image Credit: SplashNews

It’s no secret that Iggy Azalea is in incredible shape and the rapper proved that in a new Instagram video. The 32-year-old posed on a couch while wearing a tiny, bright red strapless bikini that barely covered up her chest.

In the video, which showed off the behind-the-scenes of a photoshoot, Iggy tried to be serious as she posed, but then started hysterically laughing. She rocked a tiny red strapless bandeau bikini top with a large tortoise ring in the center of her chest, revealing major cleavage and underboob. She styled te top with the matching high-rise bottoms, and her rock-hard abs were on full display.

As for her glam, Iggy had her platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves while a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Iggy is always showing off her body on social media and aside from this look, Iggy also posted a photo of herself wearing a completely see-through lace underwire bra that revealed ample cleavage. Another one of our favorite looks was Iggy’s blue T-shirt that pictured a cartoon boy with the quote, “I play the field.” She rolled the top up so it would be cropped and she styled it with a pair of high-waisted gray and white underwear.

iggy azalea
Iggy Azalea. (SplashNews)

Another one of our favorite recent outfits pictured Iggy posing on her balcony while wearing an extremely skimpy olive green string bikini. The two-piece featured a triangle top that barely covered up her chest styled with the matching high-waisted bottoms that had skinny straps on the sides and ruched material in the front.