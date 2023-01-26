Iggy Azaela Rocks Strapless Red Bikini While Smiling For New Photo Shoot: Video

It’s no secret that Iggy Azalea is in incredible shape and the rapper proved that in a new Instagram video. The 32-year-old posed on a couch while wearing a tiny, bright red strapless bikini that barely covered up her chest.

In the video, which showed off the behind-the-scenes of a photoshoot, Iggy tried to be serious as she posed, but then started hysterically laughing. She rocked a tiny red strapless bandeau bikini top with a large tortoise ring in the center of her chest, revealing major cleavage and underboob. She styled te top with the matching high-rise bottoms, and her rock-hard abs were on full display.

As for her glam, Iggy had her platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves while a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Iggy is always showing off her body on social media and aside from this look, Iggy also posted a photo of herself wearing a completely see-through lace underwire bra that revealed ample cleavage. Another one of our favorite looks was Iggy’s blue T-shirt that pictured a cartoon boy with the quote, “I play the field.” She rolled the top up so it would be cropped and she styled it with a pair of high-waisted gray and white underwear.

Another one of our favorite recent outfits pictured Iggy posing on her balcony while wearing an extremely skimpy olive green string bikini. The two-piece featured a triangle top that barely covered up her chest styled with the matching high-waisted bottoms that had skinny straps on the sides and ruched material in the front.