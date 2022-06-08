Iggy Azalea’s Son Onyx Kelly: Everything To Know About Her Kid With Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea, 32, may not be most famous for her life as a young mother — but her little guy Onyx Kelly has her whole heart! Amethyst Amelia Kelly‘s accomplishments are astounding by any measure. The Australian rapper from New South Wales burst onto the scene in 2012 when she signed with Mercury Records, then Island Def Jam. Her songs “Fancy” and “Work” made her a household name. Iggy’s also famous for more controversial work on YouTube, but music isn’t all she’s known for. The blonde stunner is a model, most notably as the face of Levi’s Jeans.

Her love life is equally star-worthy, as she’s dated L.A. Laker Nick Young and Rihanna‘s current partner and baby daddy A$AP Rocky. But it was her relationship with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti that brought her the love of her life, Onyx. Here’s everything you need to know about the American Music Award winner’s only child.

Iggy kept Onyx’s birth date private

While Iggy definitely had Onyx sometime in mid-2020, she’s never confirmed an exact birth date for her bouncing boy — preferring instead to reveal without pictures that she had secretly welcomed her sone with Playboi and was already a mother. “I have a son,” she announced via Instagram stories on June 10, 2020. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.” Iggy also noted that she “wanted to make it clear he is not a secret.” “I love him beyond words,” she added.

His father is also a rapper and model

Onyx’s ridiculously talented parents are both models and rappers! Playboi, born Jordan Terrell Carter, hit the big time in 2017 with hits “Woke Up Like This” and “Magnolia.” Not content to limit himself, the stylish performer has also walked the runway for couture giants like Louis Vuitton and VFiles. An August 2017 profile in GQ Magazine anointed him the “leader of a youth style”, saying that his inimitable look was somewhere between the “fashion gloss of A$AP Mob, the punk-rock attitude of Uzi Vert, and the playful camp of Yachty.”

Iggy once claimed she was raising Onyx alone

In October of 2020, Iggy once again took to Instagram stories for a rare comment on her precious son, confirming her split with Playboi and claiming to be a single mom. “You lost a real one … people take loyalty for granted and that’s why I’d rather be alone… What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone and I am not in a relationship.”

He’s a beautiful boy

In a since deleted Instagram post earlier in 2022, Iggy posted passport photos of herself and her son, captioning it “Just two models taking our passport pics.” The sweet, brown-eyed boy rocked stud earrings and a basic white t-shirt in the photo, and followers couldn’t resist echoing her sentiment, per The Sun. One follower wrote that Onyx “should be a child model” in the comments section, along with a compliment from Disney Channel alum Skaii Jackson, who commented “It’s giving MODEL 😍.”