Iggy Azalea Defends Writing Letter To Keep Tory Lanez Out Of Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallon

Iggy Azalea shared her reasoning for writing a letter to the judge in Tory Lanez’s case relating to his shooting of Megan Thee Stallion on Twitter on Monday, August 7. The singer, 33, clarified that she wrote the letter to share her experience with Tory, 31, and she wasn’t trying to “‘support’ anyone” in the trial against Megan, 28. Iggy also called for “rehabilitative” punishment for Tory, rather than prison time.

Iggy shared many points that she wanted to clarify about her letter. She said that she hadn’t seen “Tory for months” but did “wish him well.” She continued and broke down more context about her letter. “I don’t ‘support’ anyone. The whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night,” she wrote. “I am not in support of throwing away ANY ones life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period.”

The “Black Widow” singer also gave more details about how she didn’t think that the letter would be publicly released. “I was told this was for a judge only, yet it’s being discussed in public? I never intended to publicly comment,” she said. “I was asked to write about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves: I did.”

Tory was found guilty of shooting Megan in December 2022. While his sentencing was delayed, Iggy and others provided statements to the judge to help determine what the rapper’s sentencing should be, according to Billboard. As Iggy stated in her tweet, the letters asked for a “transformative, not life-destroying” punishment for him.

Prosecutors are seeking a 13-year sentence for Tory. While some spoke out in support of him, Megan did provide a victim-impact statement, read by Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta. “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” she said in part. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”