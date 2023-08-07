Megan Thee Stallion Slams Tory Lanez In Victim Impact Statement Ahead Of Delayed Sentencing

Megan Thee Stallion, 28, released a new victim impact statement following Tory Lanez‘s sentencing delay on Aug. 7. The 31-year-old, who was found guilty of assault in Dec. 2022, was set to be sentenced for the 2020 shooting incident with the “Savage” songstress on Aug. 7, however, the hearing will resume in Los Angeles on Aug. 8. Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta, was the one who read the 28-year-old’s statement in which she noted she will “never be the same,” per USA Today.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” Megan said in the statement. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.” The brunette beauty noted that she had difficulty deciding if she would be able to read the statement in person, as she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again.” Megan testified in court on Dec. 13, 2022, where she reportedly said she would rather be dead than have to go through the courtroom ordeal, per TMZ.

Additionally, Megan asked the judge not to take her absence as “a sign of indifference,” and continued to ask for a “stiff sentence.” Tory was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, as reported by ABC 7. The “Say It” hitmaker could face up to 13 years behind bars if the judge obliges to the prosecutors requests.

Lawyers for Tory revealed in a memo obtained by ABC 7, that he is asking to only be required to be under probation “and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse program.” His team also plans to appeal his conviction. The shooting incident occurred at Kylie Jenner‘s home in the Hollywood Hills in Jul. 2020. Megan accused him of shooting her in the back of her feet. Rapper, Iggy Azalea, also issued a statement to the judge on Mon., in which she asked them to issue a “transformative, not life-destroying,” sentence.

Most recently, in Apr. 2023, the Grammy-winner penned an essay about being a survivor for ELLE. “When the guilty verdict came on Dec. 23, 2022, it was more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them,” she penned at the time.

She went on to write about the doubt and criticism that women often face. “From firsthand experience, I know why a lot of women don’t come forward. Any support and empathy that I received was drowned out by overwhelming doubt and criticism from so many others,” Megan added. She noted that although is in a “happier place,” she still has “anxiety” in her life. As previously mentioned, sentencing will resume on Aug. 8 at 10.30 AM.