Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Admits She’d Rather Be Dead Than Be With Tory Lanez In Court

Two years after Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion after the two got into an argument, Megan, 27, had her day in court. Megan testified in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday (Dec. 13) in the trial over the alleged shooting. While taking the stand, Megan said, “I wish he would’ve just killed me if I knew I’d have to go through this,” per TMZ. The hitmaker was also reportedly in tears throughout her statement.

The star, who wore a purple pantsuit to court, also told the court that she was not feeling well when she took the stand. “I just don’t feel good,” Megan said, according to Rolling Stone. “I can’t believe I have to come up here and do this.” During the opening statements, prosecutors stated that the alleged shots left “three bullet fragments in Megan’s feet,” according to Buzzfeed News. In addition, they claimed that the argument between Meg and Tory began when “Megan criticized his musical skills.”

Furthermore, Megan returned to the stand after a break, and was reportedly “more emotional” during her statements. Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon took to Twitter to reveal that Megan claimed this has “messed up” her life. “Because I was shot, I’ve been turned into some kind of villain, and he’s the victim. This has messed up my whole life,” the brunette beauty reportedly said.

A day before Megan testified, Megan’s supporters gathered outside the courtroom to demonstrate solidarity for the “Savage” rapper. The Gathering for Justice joined forces with women’s advocacy groups and violence prevention organizations, including the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium, 2nd Call, Homies Unidos, Take Charge, Inc., COMMUNITYx, Inc., and TimeDon, per ABC News.

“As an organization that values dignity, justice, and liberation, we — along with many organizations — are gathering [Tuesday] to show our solidarity for Meg and support her with our love,” said Carmen Perez-Jordan, president and CEO of The Gathering for Justice, in a statement to ABC News. “We are committed to spreading the message that violence is not the answer. We know the time is now to advocate for victims of violence, particularly violence against Black women.”

Tory has been under house arrest in the lead-up to the trial. He was initially charged in October 2020 with one felony count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm (personal use of a firearm) and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. In the week before the 2022 trial, Tory was charged with an additional felony count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

The alleged incident took place on July 12, 2020. Tory (b. Daystar Peterson), Megan (b. Megan Pete), and Meg’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris, left a gathering at Kylie Jenner‘s Hollywood Hills home in a Cadillac Escalade. An argument allegedly broke out, with Megan getting out of the vehicle. At that point, Lanez reportedly shouted, “Dance, b****!” and began shooting at her feet (h/t Rolling Stone). Lanez has denied the shooting.

The incident drew the attention of the police, and Megan says she initially told the police she stepped on glass because this alleged incident took place shortly after the death of George Floyd. Megan was aware of how the police might react to a Black man with a gun in the car. However, when jokes, memes, and “false information” began circulating, Megan went public with her allegations.

“I thought we had a real connection,” Megan told Rolling Stone in 2021. While she said Tory and her never had a romantic relationship, Megan said they bonded over the mutual loss of their mothers. “I thought he knew me. And I never would’ve thought he would’ve shot at me at all. I never put my hands on this man. I never did anything to him. There was an argument. People argue every day. Friends argue every day.” When asked what Megan hopes for in this trial, she told Rolling Stone, “I want him to go to jail. I want him to go under the jail.”

At the end of Megan’s testimony, Tory was seen leaving the courtroom with his son on his back, per Rolling Stone. “This is my support system and I’m his too,” he said with a smile to the cameras. His son, who is not apart of the trial, was also in the courtroom during some of the testimonies that took place, the outlet reported.