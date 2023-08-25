Grimes Declares She Hopes To ‘Die In Space’: ‘Mars Would Be Great’

Grimes, 35, has a strange idea for where she wants her life to end. The singer, who has two children with SpaceX founder Elon Musk, 52, told Wired in a new interview that she wants to “die in space.” “I would like to go far enough out there to where my body could not handle coming back,” Grimes said in the piece published August 8. “So it would be closer to the end of my life. Maybe 65,” she added.

Grimes revealed in the interview that she even knows which planet she’d ideally like to pass away on when her time comes. “Mars would be great. I hope there’s a megastructure by then because I would love to see one in space,” she said. “I’d go out there and live as long as I can until I die.”

The “Genesis” singer was asked if there’s anything that can change her mind about this, which led to her mentioning her “responsibly” as a mother to her kids X Æ A-Xii, 3, and Exa Dark Sideræl Mus, 1, that she shares with Elon. “There might be some change. If there’s a real responsibility, like if my kids are having grandkids and really need me, I might change my mind,” Grimes explained.

“But the preferred thing would be seeing some new worlds,” she added. “I would like to move to Mars. But I have to wait till my kids are good. Like 25. I think if I died on Earth, in my last moments I would regret it. If I died in space, I would be like, ‘You’ve lived a great life, you did all the things you wanted to do.’ ”

Grimes has an easy way to get to space thanks to her connection to Elon. The Canadian musician and the billionaire dated between 2018 and 2022, and have two children together. Elon is the founder of SpaceX which has commandeered many journeys into space, though Elon himself has yet to make the trip up and above. In her Wired interview, Grimes praised Elon and his spacecraft company. “It was incredible to be right there watching all that SpaceX stuff happen,” she said. “That’s a master class in leadership and engineering and makes you understand how rare it is to have a leader of that quality.”

The former couple first got together in 2018 and made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala that year. They sparked breakup rumors in 2019 when they unfollowed each other on Twitter, but confirmed they were going strong when they announced their pregnancy with their first child. Then, in Sept. 2021, Elon said they were “semi-separated but still love each other.” Grimes confirmed they broke up for good in March 2022 after they welcomed their second child.