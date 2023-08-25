Billie Eilish Joins Ex Jesse Rutherford At Listening Party After New Song Controversy

Billie Eilish and her ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford seemed to be on good terms as she helped celebrate the release of his latest solo album at the listening party on Thursday, Aug. 24. Billie, 21, could be seen hanging out with The Neighbourhood singer, 32, as they sang and danced along to his song “Turn Heel.” Some of Jesse’s new tunes did stir up controversy among Billie’s fans, but they seemed like they were on good terms at the party.

ELES! Billie Eilish e Jesse Rutherford na festa da mixtape do cantor há alguns dias atrás dançando ao som de “Turn Heel”, música na qual Billie aparece dizendo “It’s Jesse Baby” e é citada por Jesse no trecho “Eu acabei de receber uma mensagem da Billie… Eilish”. pic.twitter.com/ozn1MqWnTJ — Billie Eilish News (@BENewsBRA) August 25, 2023

In the clip, Billie sported an oversized white zip-up hoodie and a sideways LA Dodgers cap. Meanwhile, Jesse sported a black trucker hat and a colorful Hawaiian shirt. While one of Jesse’s new songs played in the background, the two of them sang and danced into the camera. In another clip, the former couple also seemed to be singing and dancing to a different song on the album.

While Billie and Jesse split up in May after nearly a year together, the “Bad Guy” singer attending his event is a clear show of support for his new solo album &ONE, which dropped on Aug. 18. The singer’s ex gets a direct shoutout in the song “Turn Heel,” where he sings “I just got a text from Billie Eilish.” In one of the videos, the “What Was I Made For?” singer-songwriter and Jesse appeared to be singing along to the line.

Even though the former couple do seem to be on good terms, many fans have speculated that the second verse of Jesse’s new song “POV” was inspired by Billie, and many criticized the lyrics online. “She been listening to me since 2013/I know she’s got daddy issues, welcome to the family/She said, ‘Jesse, baby, won’t you write a song about me?’/I said, ‘I got a whole album. I could drop it next week,'” he raps.

After the couple split, one fan did ask Billie about her thoughts about Jesse during an “Ask Me Anything” Q&A on Instagram, and she had only positive things to say about her ex. “Very very good friends only. My homie forever,” she wrote, via Teen Vogue.