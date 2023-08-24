Priscilla Presley Claims She & Riley Keough Were ‘Never Not On Good Terms’ Despite Lisa Marie Estate Battle

Priscilla Presley shut down the claims that she and her granddaughter Riley Keough were on bad terms as they had their legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate. Priscilla, 78, admitted that her granddaughter, 34, being the executor of Lisa Marie’s estate was “right,” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

While there had been many reports of a rift between Riley and Priscilla as they settled the terms of Lisa Marie’s estate, the late singer’s mother said that they have no issues. “Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter,” she told the outlet. “Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms.”

Priscilla further explained that the reports about the two of them feuding were all greatly exaggerated and admitted that she was still close with her granddaughter. “That was all publicity. This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we’re not agreeing,” she explained. “In fact, I’m having dinner with [Riley] tonight. We understand what needs to be done. I’m there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her.”

After Lisa Marie’s sudden and unexpected death at 54 in January, many reports had surfaced claiming that Priscilla and the Mad Max: Fury Road star were feuding over Lisa Marie’s estate, but Priscilla had denied that they were having family issues. Riley was decided as the sole trustee of her mother’s estate in May, and she was later decided as the owner of Graceland at the beginning of August. It was reported that Priscilla received an unspecified sum of money, and she’ll be allowed to be buried next to her late husband Elvis Presley upon her death.

Once the legal disputes were resolved, Priscilla released a statement, saying that the family were all on good terms. “My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” she said to ET. “My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever.”