Miley Cyrus Reveals Sinead O’Connor Wrote Letter Undermining ‘Wrecking Ball’ Concept

Settle in for the tell-all television event for Disney Channel lovers everywhere. Miley Cyrus, 30, returned with another backyard session on Aug. 24, but she delivered so much more than a concert. Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) not only featured great performances, but a deep dive conversation with the former Disney darling about the early days of her career.

During the emotional interview with the ABC Network, the 30-year-old recalled when she released “Wrecking Ball,” and received backlash from other female musicians. “I was expecting there to be controversy and backlash, but I don’t think I expected other women to put me down or turn on me… especially women that had been in my position before” Miley explained in the clip. She then went on to reveal the “open letter” she received from Sinéad O’Connor, who recently died on Jul. 26.

“So this is when I had received an open letter from Sinead O’Connor and I had no idea about the fragile mental state that she was in,” she went on. “And I was also only 20 years old so I could really only wrap my head around mental illness so much.” Miley continued and explained that “all that I saw” was that “another woman” had told her that “this idea” was not Miley’s idea, but rather the idea of “men in power” of who Miley was.

“This idea was not my idea and even if I was convinced that it was it was still just men in powers idea of me and they had manipulated me to believe that it was my own idea when it never really was – and it was – and it is,” Miley said. “And I still love it. Our younger childhood triggers and traumas come up in weird and odd ways and I think I had just been judged for so long for my own choices that I was just exhausted.” She noted that at that point, she was making her “own choices and decisions” and when it was “taken” from her it “deeply upset” her. “God bless Sinéad O’Connor for real in all seriousness,” Miley concluded.

The interview coincides with the release of Miley’s new single “Used to Be Young,” the much anticipated follow up to her smash hit “Flowers“, both off her hit album Endless Summer Vacation. The singer announced the new special earlier this month with a teaser clip from her sit-down interview on Instagram. In the clip, she poked fun at the final episode of the Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana, which the singer starred in as a teen from 2006-2011.

But as she sings, Miley is all grown up now. In another post on Instagram, she shared handwritten lyrics from the new song, and explained the impact.

“Used To Be Young. August 25th. These lyrics were written almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my ESV. It was at the time I felt misunderstood. I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you. The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever. Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment ….. unfinished yet complete. Sincerely, Miley,” she wrote in the caption.