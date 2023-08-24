Jamie Foxx & Mystery Woman Enjoy Romantic Date Night In Malibu 4 Months After His Hospitalization: Photos

The 'Ray' star was spotted on an adorable date night with an unknown woman at Nobu in Malibu on Aug. 23.

August 24, 2023 9:18PM EDT
Jamie Foxx's Date Night In Malibu 4 Months After Health Scare: Photos
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jamie Foxx attends post-Oscars bash in WeHo with his All-Star Weekend actress Jessica SzohrPictured: Jamie Foxx BACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jamie Foxx grabs dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 31 Jul 2020 Pictured: Jamie Foxx. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA691899_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jamie Foxx and his ex Kristin Grannis grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 24 Jul 2020 Pictured: Jamie Foxx and Kristin Grannis. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA690536_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Briquet Nicolas/ABACA/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx, 55, is seemingly in great spirits! The Oscar winner stepped out on the town for a romantic date night with a mystery blonde on Aug. 23 (SEE PHOTOS HERE). Jamie and his date hit up Nobu, a celebrity hot spot in Malibu, CA, just four months after he was hospitalized for a mystery illness. While at the restaurant, Jamie looked dapper in a plaid jacket, beige fedora hat, and sunglasses.

Jamie Foxx is an actor & singer who had a health scare in Apr. 2023. (Briquet Nicolas/ABACA/Shutterstock)

The woman, whose name is not known, is reportedly the same woman that he was spotted at Nobu with in Nov. 2022, per The Daily Mail. During this outing, the woman looked chic in a beige corset crop top and what appeared to be matching bottoms. Jamie and his rumored leading lady were all smiles as he motioned his hand toward her while outside the restaurant. Later, the father-of-two was spotted sharing a hug with an unknown pal.

One day after his date at Nobu, the 55-year-old took to Instagram to share a selfie in what appeared to be a similar outfit on Aug. 24. Jamie even seemingly highlighted that this was his first time back to driving himself around since he was hospitalized earlier this year. “#swipeleft #backinthedriversseat #blessed,” he captioned the dapper carousel of photos. In the snapshot, Jamie posed in his lavish Rolls-Royce while he rocked the same beige fedora hat and sunglasses from Wednesday night.

Soon after he shared the selfies, many of his nearly 17 million followers took to the comments to gush over his appearance. “Looking Like Jamie,” one admirer wrote, along with a flame emoji. A separate fan couldn’t help but joke, “No one should be that talented AND that good looking. #unfair.” As previously mentioned, the multi-talented actor had a health scare in the spring but was released from the hospital shorty after, his daughter, Corrine, confirmed on May 12.

A few short months after he was released was the hospital, the Django Unchained star took to Instagram to share an update on how he has been feeling on Aug. 17. “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers, ” he captioned the series of photos of himself. “I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays.”

