Sherri Sheperd Shows Off Dramatic Weight loss In Catsuit At Beyonce Concert: Watch

Sherri Shepherd is feeling it! In two new video posts shared via Instagram, the comedian and ‘SHERRI’ show host showed off her recent weight loss in a sleek silver and black color block cat suit, paired with silver cowboy boots and a matching, glittery silver handbag. She finished the look with loose, wavy curls around her shoulders. Fellow comedienne Yamaneika joined her for the night out at Beyonce‘s Renaissance World Tour, rocking a silver mini dress and rainbow wig. In the background, Bey’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” played as the friends modeled the fierce looks.

“@beyonce inspired me step out of my comfort zone and rolling with my crazy friend @yamaneika we had an amazing time at the #renaissanceworldtour,” the former TV host from The View captioned the Aug. 23 clip. “We danced and sang all nite (thank God I left the high heeled boots at the hotel and opted for the @schutz cowboy flats because we walked 20 blocks just to get an @uber ) … thank you @themichelelopez @tb_hairstylist & @madebyrodneyjon for the #catsuit #hair & #face . I felt alien sexy.” Sherri completed the post with several hashtags, including, “#bodymadeinthegym.”

Among the comments was one from her co-star in the clip. “If they only knew how hot it was outside, they would give us an Oscar, for acting like we walking into a cool breeze,” quipped Yamaneika. “SHERRIEEEEEEEE you have audacity! Who gave you the right to come out here looking this good?! Huh?!” joked a fan, while another wrote, “I’m just Happy that They are Happy! That makes me smile!! Pure energy. I feel it.” A third observed, “You both are absolutely Stunning!!”

Sherri shared an additional clip showing off the sexy pocketed catsuit on August 22. In the first video, she also rocked a mirrored cowboy hat. “If I was in a dream of fantasy with Beyonce, THIS bodysuit is what I would be flying in,” she captioned the clip in part.

In 2021, Sherri opened up in an interview about how her dramatic 20-pound weight loss had impacted her outlook on life. “At 54, this is best I have ever felt,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “My goal is to be living a long and active life with my son Jeffrey, who shares the same birthday as me.”