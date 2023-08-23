Sherri Sheperd Shows Off Dramatic Weight loss In Catsuit At Beyonce Concert: Watch

Sherri Shepherd slayed a chic color block catsuit while enjoying Beyonce's 'Renaissance World Tour' with a pal!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 23, 2023 8:35PM EDT
Sherri Shepherd
View gallery
Meagan Good arriving to the Essence Celebrates Black Women in Hollywood at Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CA. 21 Feb 2019 Pictured: Sherri Shepherd. Photo credit: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA365407_044.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sherri Shepherd attends the Friars Club Entertainment Icon Awards at Ziegfeld Ballroom, in New York Friars Club Entertainment Icon Awards, New York, United States - 26 May 2022
Sherri Shepherd 'Top Gun' special screening, New York, USA - 23 May 2022
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Sherri Shepherd is feeling it! In two new video posts shared via Instagram, the comedian and ‘SHERRI’ show host showed off her recent weight loss in a sleek silver and black color block cat suit, paired with silver cowboy boots and a matching, glittery silver handbag. She finished the look with loose, wavy curls around her shoulders. Fellow comedienne Yamaneika joined her for the night out at Beyonce‘s Renaissance World Tour, rocking a silver mini dress and rainbow wig. In the background, Bey’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” played as the friends modeled the fierce looks.

“@beyonce inspired me step out of my comfort zone and rolling with my crazy friend @yamaneika we had an amazing time at the #renaissanceworldtour,” the former TV host from The View captioned the Aug. 23 clip. “We danced and sang all nite (thank God I left the high heeled boots at the hotel and opted for the @schutz cowboy flats because we walked 20 blocks just to get an @uber ) … thank you @themichelelopez @tb_hairstylist & @madebyrodneyjon for the #catsuit #hair & #face . I felt alien sexy.” Sherri completed the post with several hashtags, including, “#bodymadeinthegym.”

Sherri Shepherd
Broadimage/Shutterstock

Among the comments was one from her co-star in the clip. “If they only knew how hot it was outside, they would give us an Oscar, for acting like we walking into a cool breeze,” quipped Yamaneika. “SHERRIEEEEEEEE you have audacity! Who gave you the right to come out here looking this good?! Huh?!” joked a fan, while another wrote, “I’m just Happy that They are Happy! That makes me smile!! Pure energy. I feel it.” A third observed, “You both are absolutely Stunning!!”

Sherri shared an additional clip showing off the sexy pocketed catsuit on August 22. In the first video, she also rocked a mirrored cowboy hat. “If I was in a dream of fantasy with Beyonce, THIS bodysuit is what I would be flying in,” she captioned the clip in part.

In 2021, Sherri opened up in an interview about how her dramatic 20-pound weight loss had impacted her outlook on life. “At 54, this is best I have ever felt,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “My goal is to be living a long and active life with my son Jeffrey, who shares the same birthday as me.”

ad