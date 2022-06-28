Sherri Shepherd Says She’s ‘Single & Ready To Mingle’ After 4 Years Of Celibacy

Sherri Shepherd is on the market! The 55-year-old talk show opened up about being ready to date during a guest appearance on The View on Tuesday, June 28. Sherri opened up about her dating life, as she returned to the hot topics table, as the show celebrates its 25th season in the Bahamas! During the show, Ana Navarro asked what her dating plans are and she revealed that she’s looking to meet someone. “I’m single and ready to mingle, but no marriage!” she said, as Whoopi Goldberg tried to interject. Sherri explained, “I’ve been celibate for four and a half years!”

Other than revealing that she’s looking to get back out there, Sherri opened up about her experiences with trying out dating apps like Raya (which Chris Rock helped her verify). Unfortunately, it hasn’t been going as well as planned. “I was ghosted three times,” she said.

While she was ghosted a few times, she also revealed that she had a brief fling with an OBGYN, who she wasn’t sure was even real. “He didn’t have time. He just delivered baby,” she said. “I didn’t know if I was being catfished. I thought it was a little 15-year-old in a hut in Switzerland with a computer.” Even though the relationship didn’t work out with the doctor, Sherri did say that it has its perks. “Guess what? We didn’t work out, but I get free pap smears and breast exams!” she joked.

Sherri has joked plenty of times about being single on The View. When she returned to guest-host in October, she left fans flabbergasted when she revealed that she keeps guns in the same drawer as her sex toys, during a discussion about Black women being gun owners.

Besides dating, Sherri has certainly been busy in the past year. In February, it was announced that she’d be getting her own self-titled talk show in the same slot as The Wendy Williams Show, which Sherri was a regular guest co-host for, during Wendy Williams’ absence.