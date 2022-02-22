Exclusive

Wendy Williams ‘Blindsided’ By News Of Sherri Shepherd Getting Her Talk Show Slot

Wendy Williams, Sherri Shepherd
Evan Falk/Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Alessia Cara. Wendy Williams speaks at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, in New York2017 Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA - 23 Sep 2017
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Wendy Williams looks frail as she arrives home with her son Kevin Hunter Jr and a helper pushing her in a wheelchair. Pictured: Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter Jr BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hot new item, Wendy Williams and Ray J hold hands as they leave her New York Apartment. Pictured: Wendy Williams,Ray J Ref: SPL5235146 280621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Wendy Williams and Ray J walk arm-in-arm as they head to work in New York City. Wendy Williams recently wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne before the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. Pictured: Wendy Williams,Ray J Ref: SPL5235149 280621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
and

A source close to the production of the show revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the talk show host was shocked to learn that the comedian would get a show in her time slot.

Wendy Williams, 57, was completely taken aback by news that Sherri Shepherd54, would be getting a new talk show in her time slot. A source close to the production revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that The Wendy Williams Show host felt “blindsided” with the announcement that The View alum would be receiving her own show in Wendy’s time slot, simply called Sherri on Tuesday February 22.

It was announced that Sherri would get a new talk show in Wendy’s time slot after filling in for the host during her hiatus. (Evan Falk/Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

As Wendy has taken time away from her show to focus on recovering from health issues, and the talk show has returned with guest co-hosts, including Sherri. The source revealed that the news of Sherri’s new show was a shock to Wendy amid her hiatus. “Wendy was blindsided … especially after the only language she has received from production has been messages of encouragement & that when she is ready to come back, they’re ready for her,” they said.

The source continued and said that without Wendy, it was costing the show and network. “The show has been losing, has lost a lot of money. Wendy has been out for a considerable amount of time, and they’re contractually obligated to the FOX affiliates, because they pay money to carry the show,” they said. “At the beginning of the season, remember, Wendy was out, and then it was like, ‘Okay, she might come back in a couple weeks,’ and then it just kept getting pushed. So, you have to imagine how the affiliates are thinking about this because there are so many episodes that have to be produced per year.”

Related Gallery

Sherri Shepherd -- PICS

Sherri Shepherd on catwalk15th Annual American Heart Association's 'Go Red for Women' Red Dress Collection show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Feb 2019
Sherri Shepherd15th Annual American Heart Association's 'Go Red for Women' Red Dress Collection show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Feb 2019
Sherri ShepherdWe TV's 'Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present and Future' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2018WE Tv's Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present and Future

‘The View’ alum will get her own show, fittingly called ‘Sherri.’ (FOX)

With the announcement of Sherri’s show, Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein sent Wendy further well-wishes of a quick recovery and said that they “hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future.” The source also mentioned that the news probably surprised her amid all the well-wishes. “In one sense, she can’t say that she’s blindsided, because, like, what did you expect?” she said. “But at the same time, she’s thinking she’s going to get better. And the show keeps telling her ‘Oh, we can’t wait to come back. So this is the situation. I imagine that’s why she feels blindsided by this.”

Wendy gave thanks to the production team and Sherri in a statement from her spokesperson Howard Bragman received by HollywoodLife. “It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time,” he said. “She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s The Maybe Wendy Show. She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

HollywoodLife reached out to a rep for Debmar-Mercury for comment.

 