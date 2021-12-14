See Pics

Wendy Williams Walks & Holds Hands With Son Kevin, 21, Amid Health Struggles – Rare Photos

Evan Falk/Shutterstock
Wendy Williams Circle of Sisters Expo, Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Wendy Wiliams wears Daisy Dukes and a varsity letter jacket to work in New York City Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5238504 130721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams wears a full-length Leopard Print dress as she left dinner at 'Catch' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. Pictured: Wendy WIlliams Ref: SPL5123220 191019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams celebrates at Mr Chow restaurant after getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Beverly Hills. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Wendy Williams. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529742_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Wendy Williams and her son Kevin Hunter Jr. were spotted dressed stylishly while walking around New York City, after he reportedly gave his mom an ‘ultimatum’ so she can ‘fix herself’ amid health issues.

Wendy Williams, 57, was helped by her son Kevin Hunter Jr., 21, during an outing in the Big Apple on Friday. The talk show host, who has taken time off hosting the Wendy Williams Show while she battles complications from Graves’ disease, was holding her only child’s hand as they both walked beside each other and showed off fashionable outfits. She wore a long turquoise coat over a black top and pants with furry white boots in pics from the sighting, and he wore a camouflaged zip-up sweatshirt and matching pants under a red, white, and black puffer coat and white and black sneakers.

Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams during a previous event. (Evan Falk/Shutterstock)

Wendy’s latest outing with her son comes after it was reported that he recently gave her “an ultimatum” and allegedly told her he wouldn’t be in her life until she “fixes herself.”

“Wendy’s relationship with Kevin Jr has been strained. He gave her an ultimatum. He told her he won’t be in her life unless she fixes herself,” a source told The Sun. “Her son has been doling out the tough love, telling her ‘Get yourself help, mom.'”

Related Gallery

Wendy Williams' Younger Years: See Pics

Pharrell Williams and Wendy WilliamsSpring 2004 Rosa Cha Fashion ShowPharrell Williams and Wendy Williamsat the Spring 2004 Rosa Cha Fashion Show at the Spring 2003 Mercedes Benz New York Fashion Week in New York City on September 13, 2003.Manhattan, New YorkPhoto ® Matt Baron/BEImages
Wendy WilliamsVIRGIN RECORDS 'DAMITA JO' CELEBRATION FOR NEW JANET JACKSON ALBUM, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 29 MAR 2004Wendy Williams at the record release party for 'Damita Jo' at the Spice Market in New York City on March 29, 2004.Manhattan, New YorkPhoto ® Matt Baron/BEImages
Wendy Williams 'MISSION IMPOSSIBLE III' FILM PREMIERE AT THE 5TH ANNUAL TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 03 MAY 2006

Earlier this month, The Wendy Williams Show, which has continued to regularly air with guest hosts, announced it will return in 2022, but without Wendy. The show’s upcoming guest hosts in the new year will include Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Michael Rapaport, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell and Sherri Shepherd. Sources close to production have also told outlets that since Wendy has been continuing to battle Graves’ disease, it’s unclear whether or not she’ll ever return to host the show.

In late Nov., however, Wendy was filmed while leaving a wellness center in Miami, FL and when a photographer asked her how she was doing, she didn’t hesitate to say she’s doing well. “Wendy is doing fabulous,” she said before teasing that “more Wendy stuff” is on the way in the future.