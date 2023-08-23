Amanda Bynes Seen For The First Time In Months After Entering Mental Health Facility: Video

Weeks after entering an inpatient mental health treatment center, Amanda Bynes has ventured back out in public. The Easy A star was seen out on her own in Orange County, California, over the weekend, according to a video obtained by TMZ. She was spotted walking out of a store and waiting on the sidewalk holding a shopping bag.

Amanda has reportedly moved into the treatment center’s “minimal supervision group,” which allows her to leave the facility at certain hours. TMZ’s sources claim that Amanda does plan on staying at the center for the “foreseeable future as she continues to work on herself and her mental health.”

The All That alum reportedly checked herself into the Orange County inpatient mental health treatment center in early July. She had previously been receiving outpatient treatment in Los Angeles.

Amanda was supposed to join the All That cast reunion at ’90s Con in March 2023, which would have been her first official public appearance since her conservatorship ended in March 2022. “I’m really excited to reunite with my castmates and meet the fans at ’90s Con,” she told PEOPLE. Amanda got her big break in the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series as a kid and quickly got her own spinoff series, The Amanda Show.

The 37-year-old dropped out of appearing at ’90s Con at the last minute due to an undisclosed illness. During the All That panel, her former co-star Kel Mitchell asked the crowd to “send a prayer” to Amanda to help her “feel better.”

Just days after ’90s Con took place, Amanda was reportedly placed on a psychiatric hold after she was allegedly walking around naked in downtown LA. An eyewitness told TMZ that Amanda waved down a car and claimed she was coming down from a psychiatric episode. Following the scary situation, she received treatment at a mental health facility for 3 weeks before she was released and segued into outpatient treatment.