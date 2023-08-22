Khloe Kardashian Glows In Sexy Sheer White Dress On Italy Vacation: Photos

The reality TV beauty took to Instagram to share her stunning, sheer new Goddess look!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 22, 2023 11:28PM EDT
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez looks done up in all white as she arrives at an office building in L.A. J.Lo was not so thrilled to be met with locked doors during a gym visit yesterday. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker, 53, appeared to be frustrated after failing to enter the star-studded Tracy Anderson Method Studio in Los Angeles. In a video obtained by TMZ, the singer/actress was seen frantically knocking on the studio doors after she was unable to get inside. Eventually, someone unlocked the door for her from the inside and Lopez was able to get on with her workout. Pictured: J.Lo, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Catherine Princess of Wales Catherine Princess of Wales reopens the National Portrait Gallery, London, UK - 20 Jun 2023 The Princess of Wales, Patron of the National Portrait Gallery, will reopen the Gallery on Tuesday 20th June, following an extensive, three-year refurbishment programme. The transformation of the National Portrait Gallery marks the biggest redevelopment project that the building has seen since 1896. The refurbishment programme has seen a comprehensive redisplay of the Collection in beautifully refurbished galleries, including more than 50 new acquisitions, and the restoration of the Grade I listed building. The Gallery will reopen to members of the public from Thursday 22nd June. On the Gallery's forecourt, The Princess will meet with Jamie Fobert, Project Architect, and award-winning artist Tracey Emin, who was commissioned to create an artwork for the Gallery's new doors, incorporating 45 carved brass panels, representing 'every woman, throughout time'.
Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian gave goddess vibes as she showed of a jaw-dropping sheer white dress during her vacation in Italy! In two new Instagram posts shared Tuesday, August 22, the mom of two, 39, modeled the clingy, ruched sheer dress, which she paired with white strappy heels, a simple pendant necklace, and a pair of jeweled earrings. In the first pic, she showed off a side profile while standing in front of an arched window overlooking a green countryside. Two more pics showed off similar angles, and a final photo showed the outfit from the back — a cheeky view of her rear in the tight, sheer frock. The Good American co-founder wore her platinum blonde locks in loose, luscious curls.  She captioned the first post with dove, panda, and swan emojis.

Khloe’s second post on Tuesday was a single photo of the Kardashians beauty posing in the dress on an ancient stone fence as the sun went down behind her. She was appropriately barefoot for the gorgeous snap. “I’ll never get tired of watching the sunset,” she wrote, along with a white heart emoji.

Comments on the post included praise from family members. “I’ll never get tired of watching YOU,” wrote KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner, along with a row of white heart emojis. “WOW WOW WOW!!!!” gushed big sister Kim Kardashian, with Kris jumping in on the first post to write, “GORGEOUSLY GORGEOUS !!!!!!”

Many of Khloe’s other 311 million fans on the platform couldn’t help but comment, as well. “Never looked finer, Khloe this is your decade girl!!! You look GOOD!!!” remarked a follower, while another wrote, “You’re just absolutely beautiful, inside and out.” “It’s giving game of thrones queen,” quipped a third of the illustrious look.

Khloe Kardashian
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock

In a 2021 interview, celeb fitness trainer Luke Milton shared how the reality icon achieved and maintains her physique. “She works very hard on those high intensity, low interval training principles and it’s something that I always preach,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for an April 2021 interview. “She gets that intensity up and look at her, she looks amazing and she’s super consistent. She’s consistent in keeping her healthy lifestyle on point.”

ad