Khloe Kardashian Glows In Sexy Sheer White Dress On Italy Vacation: Photos

Khloe Kardashian gave goddess vibes as she showed of a jaw-dropping sheer white dress during her vacation in Italy! In two new Instagram posts shared Tuesday, August 22, the mom of two, 39, modeled the clingy, ruched sheer dress, which she paired with white strappy heels, a simple pendant necklace, and a pair of jeweled earrings. In the first pic, she showed off a side profile while standing in front of an arched window overlooking a green countryside. Two more pics showed off similar angles, and a final photo showed the outfit from the back — a cheeky view of her rear in the tight, sheer frock. The Good American co-founder wore her platinum blonde locks in loose, luscious curls. She captioned the first post with dove, panda, and swan emojis.

Khloe’s second post on Tuesday was a single photo of the Kardashians beauty posing in the dress on an ancient stone fence as the sun went down behind her. She was appropriately barefoot for the gorgeous snap. “I’ll never get tired of watching the sunset,” she wrote, along with a white heart emoji.

Comments on the post included praise from family members. “I’ll never get tired of watching YOU,” wrote KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner, along with a row of white heart emojis. “WOW WOW WOW!!!!” gushed big sister Kim Kardashian, with Kris jumping in on the first post to write, “GORGEOUSLY GORGEOUS !!!!!!”

Many of Khloe’s other 311 million fans on the platform couldn’t help but comment, as well. “Never looked finer, Khloe this is your decade girl!!! You look GOOD!!!” remarked a follower, while another wrote, “You’re just absolutely beautiful, inside and out.” “It’s giving game of thrones queen,” quipped a third of the illustrious look.

In a 2021 interview, celeb fitness trainer Luke Milton shared how the reality icon achieved and maintains her physique. “She works very hard on those high intensity, low interval training principles and it’s something that I always preach,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for an April 2021 interview. “She gets that intensity up and look at her, she looks amazing and she’s super consistent. She’s consistent in keeping her healthy lifestyle on point.”