Kelly Clarkson’s Kids River Rose, 9, & Remington Alexander, 7, Snuggle Up In Cute Photo

Kelly Clarkson, 41, had a proud mom moment when she took to Instagram to share a new adorable photo of her kids. The singer’s daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, were snuggling each other and smiling while posing backstage, in the snapshot, and the caption revealed they were getting ready to join their superstar mom on stage in Las Vegas, NV on Friday. “Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas ❤️ nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart,” the caption read.

River wore a multi-colored striped outfit as her hair was down, in the photo, and her little brother wore a blue Gucci T-shirt as his hair was swiped back. They both looked like naturals in front of the camera, and it didn’t take long for Kelly’s fans to comment on the post. “They literally are the spitting image of you,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “Ms. Kelly, they are So Adorable , just Like Mama.”

A fan shared a video of the moment Remington joined Kelly on stage, and they both showed a lot of excitement as she sang “Whole Lotta Woman.” The mother and son showed off some smooth dance moves as the crowd cheered, and it was one of the best highlights of the show. “Kelly you should be so proud of your son! He is a confident young man and you can see how much he loves you. And you love him,” one fan responded to the video.

Kelly shares both River and Remington with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, whom she was married to from 2013 until 2021. She recently admitted that despite knowing the split was for the best, her kids are hoping she’ll reconcile with their dad one day, on an episode of Glennon Doyle‘s podcast, We Can Do Hard Things. “My kids just came back from my ex and any time there’s mention of maybe him being with somebody else … they are just really adamant about keeping that dream alive that we might still be together one day,” she said on the episode.

“It’s interesting because you think about your kids, right, and you’re like, ‘Oh man, I wonder how [divorce] going to affect them?’ I remember how it affected me, and [my husband] has also been through a divorce with his family, so I was like, nobody wants that,” she continued. “You try and you try and you try but then, you figure out, well I don’t want them growing up with this unhealthy [relationship]. But I’m going to be honest with you, I’ve had people come to me that are going through divorce or going through really hard relationships with kids, it doesn’t matter either way you go.”