John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Esti, 7 Months, Says ‘Dada’ In Adorable New Video: Watch

John Legend shared an adorable moment with his and Chrissy Teigen‘s 7-month daughter Esti Maxine Stephens on Aug. 13 via her Instagram, where she seemingly said “Dada” for the first time. “What’s my name?” John asked Esti in the clip, while Chrissy added, “What’s daddy’s name? Dada?” The baby then repeats, “Dada.” “We got it on tape, baby!” the “All Of Me” singer announced in the video. “Caught on tape!”

After John’s excitement following her first word, Esti started crying. “DADA!” John captioned the video. “Then I got too excited and scared her.” In the video, Chrissy is also on the couch cuddling with their youngest son, Wren Alexander Stephens, who was born via surrogacy in June. Chrissy and John are also parents to daughter Luna Simone Stephens, 7, and son Miles Theodore Stephens, 5.

Two days later, Chrissy posted the same video of Esti on her own social media, but by then, it sounds like the tides had turned. “listen I think every mom here knows she said “duh duh” and was on her way to a third “duh” before we interrupted her but john was so excited so we have all agreed to let him have this one! real ones know mama is way harder to form so congrats baby happy for u!!! (He scared her with his excitement, I can assure you she has fully recovered and there is no need to worry, thank u!!),” she captioned the post.

Although this is a happy moment they are sharing, they have also shed light on some dark times their family has gone through. In September 2020, the couple shared the devastating news that they lost their third baby, Jack, due to pregnancy complications. “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” Chrissy shared in a heartbreaking post on Instagram, with powerful photos accompanying the message.

She continued: “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But every day can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Esti was born this January and then quickly after — Wren was quietly born — five months later. In a lengthy Instagram announcement, Chrissy explained the reasoning behind the two births being so close together. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum wanted to try for another baby one more time while they were in the midst of looking for a surrogate. To their surprise, Chrissy got pregnant, and around the same time, the pair met their perfect match for a surrogate. A few months later, their surrogate Alexandra, became pregnant. So, quickly their clan grew from a family of four to a family of six.

This summer, The Voice judge shared some wholesome snaps of their family on a getaway. “Our first vacation as a family of six. So far, so great!,” John captioned the post.

He shared more photos of his family a few weeks later. “Grateful for the quality time with my babies ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he captioned the Instagram.