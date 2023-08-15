Sandra Bullock Seen In 1st Photos Since Bryan Randall’s Death As She Drives In Beverly Hills

Sandra Bullock emerged publicly for the first time since losing her partner, Bryan Randall. The actress was photographed driving around Beverly Hills on Aug. 14. In the images, which you can see here, Sandra wore sunglasses while behind the wheel of her car. She had her dog in her lap as she traveled through the Beverly Hills streets.

This was the first time that Sandra was photograph since Bryan’s death on Aug. 5. The photographer’s family confirmed on Aug. 7 that he passed away two days prior. Bryan had privately been battling ALS for three years before his passing, but opted to keep his diagnosis out of the public eye. For the most part, Sandra and Bryan were extremely private about their romance since they began dating in 2015.

Amidst Bryan’s health struggles, though, Sandra was by his side. The actress took a year off of work after releasing The Lost City in 2022, and was reportedly caring for Bryan during her time away from the spotlight, according to Page Six. Before news of his death broke, the reason for her hiatus was not publicly known. Her plans to return to work are not currently clear.

Meanwhile, Sandra’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, also confirmed that Sandra was acting as Bryan’s caretaker before his death. In an Instagram tribute to the late 57-year-old, Gesine wrote, “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my sister and the band of nurses she assembled to help look after him in their home.”

While Sandra and Bryan did not have any children together, he was a father figure to her two adopted children (her son, Louis, was adopter in 2010, followed by a daughter, Laila, in 2015). Bryan also had a daughter from a previous relationship. “He is an example [to the kids] even when I don’t agree with him,” Sandra said in a 2021 interview. “If they can take away from that and that is what they feel drawn to, then he is the exact right parent to be in this position.”