Gwen Stefani’s Son Kingston, 17, Sings At Stepdad Blake Shelton’s Bar: Watch

The teen was supported by family during the performance, including his stepfather, who sweetly gave him a hug.

August 13, 2023 1:58PM EDT
Gwen Stefani, 53, and ex Gavin Rossdale, 57, must have been very proud parents when their oldest son, Kingston Rossdale, 17, made his public singing debut on Friday. The “Hollaback Girl” crooner and her husband Blake Shelton, 47, watched from the sidelines as the teen wowed the audience at Blake’s restaurant/bar, Olde Red, in Tishomingo, OK. Videos filmed from crowd members made their way online and showed the young talent wearing a black T-shirt and blue pants as he belted out lyrics into a microphone.

During the performance, Kingston was joined by a keyboardist and guitarist, and chatted to the crowd before belting out a tune. His vocal range resulted in him receiving an impressive ovation and he thanked the audience for their love and support. Blake then went up on stage and gave his stepson a sweet hug before performing his own set for the crowd. “I mean, I’m not gonna let him close out the show. You know what I mean? I’m still in competition mode a little bit,” he joked after sitting on a stool before his performance.

Blake first hinted at Kingston’s public debut with an Twitter post. “Ok y’all here’s the deal… 7:30pm this Friday I’m gonna set up and play 30 minutes or so acoustically. Then I’m gonna turn the stage over to a debut artist that will be doing their VERY FIRST public performance! See you at the @OleRed Tishomingo Doghouse!!!! You never know who else may show up….,” the post, which can be seen below, read.  

At one point during the night, Blake was also filmed performing with Gwen, whom he married in 2021. He started playing “Don’t Speak,” her hit song with No Doubt, on his guitar before she joined him on stage and sang the epic ’90s jam. They also embraced as she held a red solo cup containing a beverage and smiled.

In addition to Kingston, Gwen shares sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, with Gavin, whom she was married to from 2002 until 2016. Gavin is also the father of a daughter, Daisy, 34, whom he shares with Pearl Lowe.

