Gwen Stefani’s Son Kingston, 16, Has Identical Hair Style to Dad Gavin Rossdale & Is Almost As Tall As Him

Like father, like son! Gavin Rossdale, 57, and his 16-year-old son Kingston had identical hair styles when they went shopping in Malibu together on Wednesday, April 5. The black-haired duo both rocked long wavy locks that reached a little past the back of their necks. Kingston showed off his height and was nearly as tall as his father. It was remarkable to see how much Kingston resembles Gavin. The teenager definitely looks more like his dad than he does his mom, Gwen Stefani. 53.

While Gavin and Kingston had the same hair styles, they didn’t match when it came to their outfits. The Bush singer dressed in a black sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and a pair of black and white sneakers with velco straps. Gavin also rocked a pair of black sunglasses. Kingston wore a brown-hooded sweatshirt over a white shirt with grey sweatpants and gold and black open-toed sandals. The teenager held a brown shopping bag in his hand as he enjoyed his bonding time with his famous dad.

Gavin and Gwen have been co-parenting their three sons since their split in 2015, after almost 13 years of marriage. Gwen has gone on to marry country superstar Blake Shelton, 46, who does not have any children of his own. Gavin, who has not gotten remarried, admitted in 2017 that he didn’t want a divorce at all and said he wished he acted differently when he was married to Gwen. “I know we all wish that, but we can’t so I have to deal with reality,” he told Fabulous magazine. There were rumors that Gavin had an affair with the family’s nanny during their divorce and court battle, but nothing was ever confirmed.

However, Gavin and Gwen have maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship since their divorce. Gavin has even been welcoming to Blake as his children’s new stepfather. “Gavin respects Blake and knows he is a good guy,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife a few years ago. “Gavin will always be in his kids’ life but accepts what Blake brings to them,” the insider added. “Gavin has been very mature with this whole situation that can always be hard for a family.”