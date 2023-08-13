Chris Martin Goes Shirtless As He Surfs With Son Moses, 17, In Ibiza: Photos

Chris Martin, 46, spent some quality time with his son Moses, 17, during a trip to Ibiza this week. The Coldplay singer was photographed shirtless while he splashed about in water and surfed in the popular vacation spot. He wore black swim trunks and a matching helmet to protect himself during the fun-looking session, and looked like he was having a great time.

Moses also looked entertained as he wore only gray shorts and walked around the area. At one point, he was also hanging out on a boat along with an unidentified blonde friend who wore a black swimsuit. Chris’ daughter and Moses’ sister, Apple, 19, didn’t appear to be on the trip and neither did Dakota Johnson, Chris’ longtime girlfriend.

Chris shares both Apple and Moses with ex Gwyneth Paltrow. The two have remained close as they co-parent their kids and even seem to maintain a friendship as best they can. The actress went on to marry television writer and director Brad Falchuk in 2018, and continues to be supportive of Chris whenever she can. In March, she even shared a sweet birthday post for him that included a smiling photo of them posing together, which can be seen below.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend❤️we love you, cajm,” she wrote in the caption. Her post was met with a lot of compliments and comments about how inspiring her close relationship with her past love is. “I love that you two have remained friends! Says a lot about both of you!” one fan wrote, while another added, “It takes kindness to get on with an ex.”

When Chris isn’t making headlines for his family life, he’s doing so for his health. The talented artist was forced to postpone some Coldplay shows when he battled a “serious lung infection” back in Oct. The band announced the news on Instagram and gave details about the situation.

“Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks. We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days,” the post read. The shows were meant to take place between Oct. 11 and Oct. 22 in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, but were rescheduled to early 2023 after Chris thankfully recovered.