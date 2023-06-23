Dakota Johnson Blows Kisses At Chris Martin As She Supports Him At Coldplay Concert: Photo

Chris serenaded his girlfriend Dakota during a Coldplay performance in Italy and she responded in the most adorable way.

June 23, 2023 12:51PM EDT
Naples, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin during the Coldplay concert at the Stadio Maradona in Naples. During the performance, Chris got off stage and reached out to his partner the American Actress Dakota Johnson as she blew a few kisses whilst saying hello and in full support to her beloved beau. Pictured: Chris Martin - Dakota Johnson BACKGRID USA 23 JUNE 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin pack on the PDA during a rare night out together at sushi park restaurant!. 26 May 2022 Pictured: Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA862448_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Backgrid

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are the ultimate relationship goals! The gorgeous actress, 33, and her Grammy-winning beau, 46, made the most adorable couple when they were spotted at the Coldplay concert in Naples, Italy on Tuesday, June 22. Being the frontman for the band, Chris took a moment to serenade his girlfriend and she blew kisses back! Too cute!

Dakota Johnson blew kisses to Chris Martin at a Coldplay concert in Italy in June 2023. (Backgrid)

The 50 Shades of Grey star wore a bright orange top and left her chestnut locks long and loose as she stood on stage near a piano. Chris, in a black graphic tee, rocked out on a guitar just a few feet away as they looked at each other with huge smiles. As Chris craned his neck for a better look as his better half, Dakota lifted up her hands and blew him a sweet kiss.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time the power couple have flaunted their red-hot romance at a Coldplay concert. In October 2020, Chris pointed to Dakota in the balcony during a show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire and said the song “My Universe” was about “my universe. She’s here!

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson began dating in 2017. (Mega)

Despite the public display of affection, both Chris and Dakota keep their relationship pretty private. One of the reasons for this secrecy is Dakota’s upbringing, as she is daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, who had an on-and-off relationship and were married twice.  “Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family,” she told Vanity Fair. “Obviously, there were times where it was not cool, but I experienced that, so I don’t want that in my life,” she said. “I don’t want any kids to experience anything like that. It’s better to be kind, and it’s also really nice that everybody actually really loves each other and has each other’s backs.”

In 2021, Dakota opened up even more about her romance with Chris to Elle. “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” she said. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

The power couple have been enthralling fans with their romance since rumors of a relationship began circulating in October 2017, when they were seen enjoying a sushi date in Los Angeles. Since then, the couple has been spotted together at various events and outings, including fashion shows and concerts.

