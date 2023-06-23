Dakota Johnson Blows Kisses At Chris Martin As She Supports Him At Coldplay Concert: Photo

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are the ultimate relationship goals! The gorgeous actress, 33, and her Grammy-winning beau, 46, made the most adorable couple when they were spotted at the Coldplay concert in Naples, Italy on Tuesday, June 22. Being the frontman for the band, Chris took a moment to serenade his girlfriend and she blew kisses back! Too cute!

The 50 Shades of Grey star wore a bright orange top and left her chestnut locks long and loose as she stood on stage near a piano. Chris, in a black graphic tee, rocked out on a guitar just a few feet away as they looked at each other with huge smiles. As Chris craned his neck for a better look as his better half, Dakota lifted up her hands and blew him a sweet kiss.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time the power couple have flaunted their red-hot romance at a Coldplay concert. In October 2020, Chris pointed to Dakota in the balcony during a show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire and said the song “My Universe” was about “my universe. She’s here!”

Despite the public display of affection, both Chris and Dakota keep their relationship pretty private. One of the reasons for this secrecy is Dakota’s upbringing, as she is daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, who had an on-and-off relationship and were married twice. “Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family,” she told Vanity Fair. “Obviously, there were times where it was not cool, but I experienced that, so I don’t want that in my life,” she said. “I don’t want any kids to experience anything like that. It’s better to be kind, and it’s also really nice that everybody actually really loves each other and has each other’s backs.”

In 2021, Dakota opened up even more about her romance with Chris to Elle. “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” she said. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

The power couple have been enthralling fans with their romance since rumors of a relationship began circulating in October 2017, when they were seen enjoying a sushi date in Los Angeles. Since then, the couple has been spotted together at various events and outings, including fashion shows and concerts.