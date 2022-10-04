Chris Martin Battling ’Serious Lung Infection’ & Forced To Postpone Coldplay Shows

Coldplay has postponed eight of its Music of the Spheres World Tour shows due to singer Chris Martin‘s battle with a “serious lung infection”, the band announced on Oct. 4 via Instagram. “Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks. We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days,” the Instagram post read. The shows were meant to take place between Oct. 11 and Oct. 22 in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, and will now be rescheduled for some time in early 2023.

“To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’ health,” the band continued in the note. “We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible. To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support.”

Coldplay also advised fans that their tickets will be valid for the new dates, but refunds will be honored. The rock group noted they are “working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates” and will provide fans with updated information “in the next few days.”

The “Yellow” hitmaker previously postponed its Aug. 19 show at Wembley Stadium in London to Aug. 21 due to “planned industrial action on the London Underground network”. The band added, “We have been informed that there will be insufficient transport for ticket holders on August 19 so, with regret, the event cannot be licensed for that day.”

Coldplay, a rock band that formed in London in 1996, is more than 50 shows deep into its wildly successful Music of the Spheres World Tour. The tour has sold more than 5.4 million tickets so far, according to Billboard, and grossed $60 million in July alone. In June, the band hit $1 billion in gross touring dollars over its career, making it the 11th act in history to do so.

Last month, Coldplay celebrated two exciting milestones. First, the band announced the live stream of its Buenos Aires show will be available to watch in movie theaters on Oct. 28 and 29. Then, Coldplay honored the tenth anniversary of when it closed out the 2012 Paralympic Games in London with Rihanna.