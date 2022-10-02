Ringo Starr, 82, ‘Postpones’ Concerts Amid Health Concerns

Ringo Starr, 82, and his All Star Band never made it to the stage during a show in New Buffalo, MI on Saturday night because he is reportedly ill. The drummer was set to perform at the Four Winds Casino but postponed the show due to struggling with a health issue that’s apparently affected his voice, TMZ reported. A spokesperson confirmed he did not have COVID but didn’t reveal what the illness was, the outlet said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ringo’s rep for comment but has yet to get a response.

Despite the cancellation of the original show, there’s reportedly a possibility that the show could be rescheduled but ticketholders were allowed to get refunds if they chose to. The crowd who showed up for the show were reportedly told it wasn’t happening but, like the rest of the public, didn’t get a reason behind the decision. One concertgoer went to the Four Winds management and asked why the band was cancelling and was told it was because Ringo was ill but they didn’t go into details, TMZ further reported.

Ringo and his band had another show planned in Prior Lake, MN on Sunday night, but shortly after the New Buffalo show was cancelled, the venue, Mystic Lake Casino, announced the show was also “postponed” due to Ringo’s illness. “The Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band concert scheduled for 8 pm Sun. 10/2/22 in the Mystic Showroom has been postponed. Ringo is sick and was hoping to be able to perform, hence the late notice, but it has affected his voice. Ringo does not have COVID-19,” a tweet on the official Twitter account read.

“He and the band send peace and love to all the fans who were planning to come out and see the show. A rescheduled date will be announced in the future. All original tickets will be honored for the new date,” another tweet read, along with details about the ticket information.

Before the latest cancellations, a photo on Ringo’s official Instagram and Twitter pages, which can be seen above, showed the former Beatles member giving a peace sign to the camera as he got on a plane with others to head to “the next gig.” He was smiling and looked like he was in good spirits as he wore a jacket and sunglasses. “Gregg and Ringo on the tarmac heading for the next gig thank you thank you Toronto I send you peace and love. ✌️🌟❤️🎶🍒🎵✈️🌈☮️,” the Sept. 30 caption read.