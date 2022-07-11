Ringo Starr, 82, & Wife Barbara Bach, 74, Rock Matching Tracksuits While Shopping In LA

Ringo Starr, 82, and his wife Barbara Bach, 74, showed off their close bond and stylish taste in clothes during a recent outing in Van Nuys, CA. The Beatles drummer and blonde beauty went shopping for plants while wearing matching black and white Nike tracksuits that included jackets and pants. He also wore a black graphic t-shirt while she rocked a red graphic t-shirt and a black and white baseball cap.

They both wore sneakers and Ringo had his arm around the former Bond girl as they strolled past cameras. The lovebirds, who have been married for more than 40 years, looked relaxed and content as they chatted throughout. They also looked incredibly youthful as they flashed smiles.

Ringo and Barbara’s latest outing comes just a few days after they were spotted celebrating Ringo’s 82nd birthday at his Peace and Love bash in Beverly Hills. They shared a kiss at Beverly Hills Garden Park, where the event took place, and looked more in love than ever. He looked fashionable in a white denim jacket over a black t-shirt with a colorful design and black track pants as she donned a black graphic top and black jeans.

Before he did some shopping and celebrated another trip around the sun, Ringo made headlines for greeting onlookers during a different outing in L.A. in March. He smiled and held up a peace sign while on his way to a business meeting in a black t-shirt with a peace symbol on it as well as a black blazer and black track pants. He also added sunglasses to top off the look.

When Ringo’s not solo or just with his wife, he’s spending time with pals, including fellow Beatles member, Paul McCartney. The bandmates were seen enjoying lunch with their wives in L.A. in Apr. and engaged in lighthearted conversation near outdoor tables at the restaurant. Paul took to his Instagram on Ringo’s recent birthday and gave him a shout-out as he posted a photo of the two of them standing on a stage and holding up peace signs. “Peace to the world on Ringo’s birthday. Same day as my Dad. Two very special men!⁣ Love Paul x,” he wrote.