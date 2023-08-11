Madonna Gushes Over ‘Dearest’ Son Rocco On His 23rd Birthday: You Are My ‘Joy’

Madonna, 64, was a doting mom and shared a loving tribute for her son, Rocco Ritchie, on Aug. 11 for his 23rd birthday. In the Instagram video, M included a montage of photos from Rocco’s life, including snapshots from when he was a baby. The proud mother-of-six also included images with his siblings including Lourdes Leon, 26. “Happy Birthday Dearest Rocco……. From the day you were conceived, Life with You Has been an adventure,” the “4 Minutes” hitmaker began in the caption.

The blonde beauty welcomed her son with her second husband, Guy Ritchie, 54. “From Your Pre Mature Birth to your love of Skate Boarding, Dirt Bikes. Break Dancing, Parkour, Graffiti and all Adrenaline Provoking activities! You have made me worry— possibly more than any other person on the planet,” Madonna went on to write. “But You have taken the road less traveled by and that will make all the difference!”

Rocco’s momma went on to express that “nothing” makes her happier than seeing her son become an artist. “Nothing gives me more Joy then to watch you grow as an artist! To quote your favorite painter Lucian Freud— ‘What do I ask of a painting? I ask it to astonish, disturb, seduce, convince!’ Keep Walking Down Your Own Road. I’m so proud of you!”, she concluded the post, along with three black heart emojis.

Soon after M shared the video of her son many of her 19 million followers flooded the comments with birthday wishes for Rocco. “Rocco is a rebel heart as his mom (and as we, all madonna’s fans!!)”, one admirer penned, while another added, “What a wonderful dedication from a mother to a son ! Happy birthday Rocco !” One fan couldn’t help but note how much the 23-year-old looks like his film director father. “Mini Guy,” they wrote, while another compared him to the late James Dean. “Rocco has an Old Hollywood vibe, looks like James Dean,” they commented, along with a pink and blue heart emoji.



Madonna’s birthday tribute for the birthday boy comes just over month after her health scare and hospitalization. The songstress was hospitalized on Jun. 24 for a bacterial infection, per her manager Guy Oseary. “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” he wrote in an Instagram statement on Jun. 28. “Her health is improving. However, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The Grammy winner was later released from the hospital in the days that followed and was visited by her children, including Rocco. Most recently, she took to Instagram on Jul. 30 to reflect on the health scare and gush over her family’s support. “Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference,” she wrote in the caption. Her Celebration Tour remains on pause and is being rescheduled.