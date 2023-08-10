Angelina Pivarnick Calls Police On Vinny Tortorella 9 Months After Proposal

Angelina Pivarnick reportedly called the police after an alleged altercation with her fiance, Vinny Tortorella, according to a police report obtained by Page Six. The Jersey Shore star reportedly called 911 with allegations of domestic violence. However, when officers arrived, she did not press charges. The paper also confirmed that there was a “criminal investigatory record” made of the alleged incident.

A lawyer for Angelina confirmed news of the police activity to Page Six. “I can confirm that Angelina did, in fact, call police to her home,” James Leonard Jr. said. “After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges.”

An attorney for Vinny added that the two are still engaged following this incident. “Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred. No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement.”

Angelina split from her husband, Chris Larangeira, at the beginning of 2022 after months of ups and downs. She started seeing Vinny in Feb. 2022, shortly after the divorce. They got engaged in November 2022, but kept the news under wraps for months until the proposal aired on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in the spring of 2023.

Before accepting Vinny’s proposal in New Orleans, Angelina downplayed the relationship to her castmates, which led to shocked reactions when Vinny popped the question so soon. In particular, Angelina was not happy with how Jenni “JWoww” Farley reacted to the news, and the ladies hashed it out during the show’s reunion special, filmed at the beginning of 2023. The aftermath of the reunion was documented on the season 6B premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which aired on Aug. 3.

With Angelina on rocky terms with JWoww, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese at that point, she called in reinforcements, which led to Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s return to the show for the first time since 2012. During the premiere, Angelina asked an uncertain Sammi to come back to the series for good, and she’ll make her grand entrance with the rest of the roommates on the Aug. 10 episode.