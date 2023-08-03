Angelina Pivarnick Admits She’s ‘Taking Her Time’ Planning Wedding 9 Months After Proposal (Exclusive)

It’s been nine months since Angelina Pivarnick accepted Vinny Tortorella’s proposal in New Orleans, but the two aren’t rushing the process of heading down the aisle. “No wedding planning update,” Angelina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiere on Aug. 2. “I’m taking my time just feeling everything out. I was married prior, so I’m kind of hesitant. That’s where I’m at right now. I’m taking my time.”

Angelina and Vinny went public with their relationship on season 6a of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which aired earlier this year. Vinny proposed during the cast trip to New Orleans, which took place in November, and was the first time that Angelina’s co-stars had met her new beau. Leading up to the trip, Angelina had told everyone that things weren’t very serious with Vinny, which led to very shocked reactions when he popped the question. However, she eventually admitted that she was just “downplaying” things because she wanted to “protect” her new relationship. The two started dating in Feb. 2022 after meeting on Instagram.

In addition to getting married, Angelina also previously opened up about wanting to start a family with Vinny. “I had a conversation with him about freezing my eggs recently,” she told some of her castmates on last season of Jersey Shore, which was filmed in the fall of 2022. “He doesn’t want that for me. He’s like, ‘Why would you freeze your eggs when we can have kids?””

Before she started dating Vinny, Angelina was married to Chris Larangeira for just over a year. The exes wed in November 2019, and began having marital issues shortly after the wedding. Chris officially filed for divorce at the beginning of 2022. In June, Chris addressed Angelina’s engagement to Vinny for the first time. “Just to clarify, for those that say I’m bigger or hate Angelina, that is the furthest from the truth,” he wrote. “You CAN NOT have any resentment if you truly want to heal and better yourself. I may joke around at times and all, but the truth is I’m very happy for Angelina and her fiance. He seems like a great guy. I’ve spoken to her a lot in recent times and I always tell her how happy I am for her and wish her nothing but the best.”