‘Jersey Shore’: Sammi Finally Reveals Why She Blocked The Girls On Social Media

Amidst tension with the other girls, Angelina Pivarnick decided to call in some back-up on the Aug. 3 premiere of Jersey Shore. She decided to DM Sammi Sweetheart and see if she wanted to meet up. Angelina was shocked when Sammi agreed and came over to her house. “When Angelina DMed me, I was kind of taken aback by that,” Sammi admitted. “I was like…I don’t know. I was kind of anti coming back. I had that relationship drama back then, I had some fights with the girls. There’s a lot that comes with this. But being older now I’m like, ‘What do I have to lose?'”

Sammi revealed that she’d been busy living a “normal life” with her family since the original Jersey Shore ended in 2012. She also opened up about her boyfriend, Justin May. “He’s everything I could have ever wished for,” she gushed. “He used to work at Karma when we would be there. I didn’t know that. I never met him [then].”

The ladies caught up on what they’d been up to over the last several years, and Angelina tried to get Sammi to return to the show full-time. However, Sammi was a bit reluctant, considering her history with some of the other cast members. “We just went our separate ways,” she explained. “I had to separate myself. So I got rid of them all on Facebook and I think they got mad about that.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi previously said that she didn’t know why Sammi blocked her online, and Sammi finally shared her reasoning. “I opened up a beach boutique, something different than what anyone’s ever done, and then Nicole, shortly after that, decided to also open up a beach boutique,” Sammi explained. “I thought that was an insult to me. I actually love Nicole, I just was hurt at the time.”

When it came to Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Sammi said she was upset by what she’d heard her former friend say in a recent interview. Jenni said she was annoyed at Sammi for posting positive things about her time on Jersey Shore on TikTok, but then still deciding to not be part of the show. “Why can’t I talk about Jersey Shore if it was a big part of my life?” Sammi wondered. “You’re not going to tell me who I can and can’t talk about.”

Sammi said that she actually stayed really close with Deena Cortese after Jersey Shore, but they eventually drifted apart. Then, she got upset when she heard Deena talk about being blocked by her in an interview. “I texted her screenshots of all my texts that went unanswered,” Sammi said. “I said, ‘If you’re not answering my texts or inviting me to things, then clearly we aren’t as good friends as I thought we were.'”

Despite the differences, Angelina urged Sammi to come back to the show, and Sammi began to consider it. “We have a bond that’s unlike any other,” she admitted. “I know they have their bond now, but I still remember the bond we had when we filmed when we were young and 22. I remember the fun times with them and all the laughs we had. It’s a time in my life that I really loved. I enjoyed being there. Even though I was going through a little bit of something, there were positive times and fun times. We’re all brothers and sisters. I miss being part of that. But the gang has been so tight for so many years without me. What if they don’t want me to come back?”