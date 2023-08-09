‘RHOBH’ Alum Diana Jenkins, 50, Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Asher Monroe: ‘Welcome To The World’

Diana Jenkins, 50, is officially a mother of four! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to Instagram on Aug. 9 to announce the arrival of her daughter, Elodie Mae Book, with a series of hospital photos. “welcome to the world our sweet little girl Meet Elodie Mae Book Born on 8.8.23,” the blonde beauty captioned the post.

She welcomed her second child with her fiancé, Asher Monroe, just over two years after the couple welcomed their eldest, Eliyanah, in Nov. 2020. The TV personality is also a mother to two older children: Eneya, 19, and son Innis, 22, who she shares with her ex-husband Roger Jenkins. In the first slide of the birth announcement photos, Diana held her bundle of joy in her arms as proud dad Asher looked on at his growing family.

The 50-year-old appeared to be wearing nothing but her hospital blankets and enjoyed cuddling up with her newborn daughter in the third slide. Baby Elodie looked adorable in a tiny striped beanie and a matching blanket. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old posed with his daughter on his chest in the final slide of the carousel. Soon after Diana shared the birth announcement with her 158K followers, many of them flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Diana’s former RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna was one of the first to comment. “Welcome to the world Beautiful Elodie Mae!!!! Can’t wait to meet you sweet Angel!!!”, the 60-year-old swooned. Meanwhile, Erika Jayne added, “She’s here!!!! Sending so much love!!” Current Bravo star, Dorit Kemsley, was another of her pals to gush over the baby news. “So happy for all of you!!! Welcome to the world beautiful Elodie! Can’t wait to meet you! Sending lots of love to everyone!”, the 47-year-old penned, along with several heart emojis.



The Bosnia and Herzegovina native has been open about her pregnancy journey since the news was confirmed in Dec. 2022. Diana also announced her exit from the reality show and cited her “high risk” pregnancy as the primary reason at the start of this year. “Hi everybody… As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest,” she captioned a selfie on Jan. 9.

Her caption continued and she expressed why she was unable to continue filming the show. “To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you,” Diana concluded. The proud momma joined the cast of RHOBH for its 12th season, however, Diana’s plans to return (if any) are unknown at this time.