Sinead O’Connor’s Funeral: Singer Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony As Thousands Gather In Her Hometown

Sinead O’Connor received a proper funeral and burial in her home country on Tuesday, August 8. The late singer was laid to rest in a private funeral in her hometown of Bray, Ireland, two weeks after she died at the age of 56 on July 26. Thousands of fans lined up in the streets as Sinead’s coffin was carried in a black car with flowers all over the vehicle.

When Sinead’s coffin passed her last family home in Bray, the crowd — many of whom were reportedly in tears — broke out into applause and belted out her hit song “Nothing Compares To U,” according to The New York Times. Sinead’s coffin was then driven to the private funeral as her family and friends followed, per the NYT.

There were several celebrities at Sinead’s funeral, including U2 members Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton, singer Bob Geldof and Ireland President Michael D. Higgins, according to the Daily Mail. Sinead’s eulogy reportedly said she “suffered more than her share of hardship and adversity.” One of Sinead’s brothers spoke at the funeral, per Daily Mail. Sinead, who converted to Islam in 2018, received a Muslim burial, according to the NYT.

Sinead’s passing was announced by her family on July 26. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” the family statement read.” Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” they added, per The Irish Times. Police later shared a statement saying that Sinead’s death “is not being treated as suspicious,” per People.

Sinead struggled with mental health issues leading up to her death. She was deeply entrenched in grief over the loss of her late son Shane, who died by suicide at 17 in January 2022. Sinead expressed sadness over her child’s suicide exactly nine days before she died. “Been living as undead night creature since,” she wrote via Twitter on July 17. “He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

Sinead was honored by so many celebrities after her death was announced. Pink and Brandi Carlile sang a cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” at a concert in a tribute to Sinead. The Foo Fighters and Alanis Morisette similarly honored Sinead by covering her song “Mandinka” at the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan.