Sinead O’Connor Expressed Sadness Over Her Son’s Suicide Just 9 Days Before Her Own Death

Sinead O'Connor continued to grieve the death of her son Shane in a social media post just days before her own tragic death.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 26, 2023 4:43PM EDT
View gallery
Singer Sinead O'Connor poses in New York, . O'Connor released her first full-length album since "Universal Mother" in 1994. O'Connor says she isn't the firebrand she once was and the songs on her new Atlantic Records CD "Faither and Courage" reflect a new serenity Sinead O'Connor, New York, USA
SINEAD O'CONNOR JOHN ROCHA FASHION SHOW - 1994
SINEAD O'CONNORVARIOUS MUSIC CONCERTS - 1992

When she died, Sinead O’Connor was still deeply entrenched in grief over the loss of her son Shane, who died by suicide at 17 in January of 2022. The globally celebrated singer, who died July 26, took to social media in the days leading up to her own death to pour out her heart. “Been living as undead night creature since,” she wrote via Twitter on July 17 of her third child. “He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.” Sinead’s account has since been deleted, but the tweet may have been the bellwether of more tragedy to come for the family. 

Sinead O'Connor
FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com

On Wednesday, July 26, Sinead’s family released a heartbreaking statement mourning the death of the 90s megastar. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they wrote, per The Irish Times. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Shane’s body was tragically discovered a year and a half earlier, on January 7, 2022. He died by suicide at the age of just 17. “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she wrote at the time. “May he rest in peace, and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace,” O’Connor tweeted.

Sinead O'Connor
Everett Collection

Sinead, who had three other children across three other relationships, struggled with her grief in the months following Shane’s death. “I’ve decided to follow my son,” she wrote via Twitter just a week after his death. “There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone.” Per CNN, she was hospitalized, tweeting again shortly after that she was already “on way to [the] hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid, and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad