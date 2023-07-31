Foo Fighters & Alanis Morissette Pay Tribute To Sinead O’Connor During Japan Concert: Watch

View gallery

Sinead O’Connor was remembered yet again by her peers during Fuji Rock Festival in Japan. “We’re singing this song for a reason tonight,” Foo Fighters‘ front man Dave Grohl said on Saturday as he brought Alanis Morisette onstage to perform “Mandinka.” “Yes, for a beautiful woman with high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time, who is no longer with us,” Alanis said. “This is for her.” Alanis, a mom of three, looked radiant in an oversized blue tee shirt and black pants. She wore her famous brunette locks long and wavy and accessorized with white sneakers for the special performance. Dave and the “Jagged Little Pill” beauty shared a sweet hug before she waved to the crowd and exited the stage after the song.

The heartfelt tribute came about five days after the death of the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer on July 26. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” family members said in a brief statement to The Irish Times. The mom of four was just 56 at the time of her death. She was reportedly found “unresponsive” at a residence, and a Scotland Yard spokesperson told PEOPLE that her death “is not being treated as suspicious.”

The celebrity tributes began to pour in immediately following news of her death. Pink and Brandi Carlile performed a rendition of “Nothing Compares 2U” the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, as well. But not everyone was pleased. Morrisey slammed the heartfelt memorials and accused those sharing them of not caring while the singer was alive. “The cruel playpen of fame gushes with praise for Sinead today … with the usual moronic labels of ‘icon’ and ‘legend,'” he wrote in part via his website. “You praise her now ONLY because it is too late. You hadn’t the guts to support her when she was alive, and she was looking for you.”