Russell Crowe Reveals How He Met The ‘Amazing’ Sinead O’Connor In Moving Tribute

Russell Crowe joined the chorus of stars paying tribute to Sinead O’Connor after her death at 56 on Wednesday, July 26. The Oscar-winning actor, 59, tweeted a story of meeting Sinead while he was working on a movie in Ireland in 2022. He recalled having a wide-ranging conversation with the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer, and he said that he had gotten to tell her she was one of his “heroes.”

and pursued the woman. Thirty metres down the road the friend and the woman embraced and he waived me over. There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad. She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness “ oh, it’s you Russell”. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 26, 2023

Russell revealed that as he was sharing a pint with some friends while at a bar in Ireland, “a woman with purpose strode past us,” while wearing a zipped-up jacket and a head scarf. He said that one of his friends followed her and caught up and gave her a hug. “There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinead,” he wrote. “She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness, ‘Oh, it’s you Russell.'”

for indigenous recognition in many places, but particularly in Australia, her warm memory of New Zealand, faith, music, movies and her brother the writer. I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 26, 2023

The Les Miserables star continued and said that Sinead returned to the bar with them, and ordered a tea. He said they had a wide-ranging conversation, including politics, the fight for indigenous recognition, music, her memories of New Zealand, and more. “I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine,” he said.

Russell concluded his thread by saying that he and his pals were all in awe of the Lion And The Cobra singer when she left. “We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman,” he wrote. “Peace be with your courageous heart Sinead.”

Sinead’s passing was announced on Wednesday, July 26. Her family released a statement sharing the sad news of her death. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” they said, per The Irish Times. Police shared a statement saying that her death “is not being treated as suspicious,” per People.