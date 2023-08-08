Grimes Breaks Silence On Ex Elon Musk’s Proposed Cage Match Against Mark Zuckerberg

Few rivalries have caused as much of stir in recent months as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who have publicly challenged each other to a cage match. Elon’s ex-girlfriend (and mother of two of his children) Grimes finally publicly spoke about the looming fight in a new interview with Wired, published on Tuesday, August 8. While there’s been a lot of questions about whether the Zuck v. Musk match would actually happen, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, admitted that she does think it’ll happen.

When asked about her thoughts (both on the two fighters and her feelings on the match), Grimes revealed some mixed emotions about the whole thing. “Elon is very strong, but Zuck seems like he’s been training a ton,” she said. “I would prefer that it didn’t happen. I love gladiatorial matches, but watching the father of your children in a physical fight is not the most pleasant feeling. But it’s not going to cause brain damage, so actually I think this is good. Dudes need some outlet for trad masculinity.”

The battle of the social media heads has been ongoing for quite a few months. After Mark’s company Meta launched Threads, an app very similar to Twitter, Elon suggested the two duke out their differences in a cage match. The X-owner has fully embraced the idea, suggesting that they stream the fight on his platform with the proceeds benefiting a charity for veterans.

While Elon has admitted that the “exact date is still in flux,” as he awaits an MRI to determine if he needs surgery for it, Mark has said that he doesn’t really foresee it happening any time soon on Threads. “I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath,” he wrote.

Before calling out the Tesla founder for the delay, Mark did make another slight against Elon’s call to stream the fight on X. “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” the Facebook founder wrote on Threads.