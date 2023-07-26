Elon Musk & Ex Grimes Spotted Vacationing In Portofino With Their Child X & His Son: Photos

View gallery

Elon Musk and Grimes are both in Portofino, Italy this week with their kids — but it’s not clear if they’ve crossed paths. The exes, who share a 3-year-old son named X Æ A-Xii (X for short) and a 1-year-old daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (who is nicknamed Y), were spotted enjoying time at the same luxury hotel in the gorgeous waterside town with some of their kids, but not together, according to the Daily Mail. In photos seen HERE, the musician, 35, was photographed on Tuesday, July 24 on a stroll with X, while the Tesla and SpaceX creator was seen grabbing lunch with his 17-year-old son, Saxon.

The former couple, who dated between 2018 and 2022, were never seen together in public. They are thought to be in Italy for the wedding of mutual friends, venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya and his girlfriend, Nathalie Dompé. Grimes and Elon’s daughter was not photographed in Italy, either.

Elon shares Saxon with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson. Saxon is a triplet and has twin siblings that also belong to Elon and Justine. The former couple’s first child, Nevada, sadly died at 10 weeks old in 2002 due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Furthermore, Elon welcomed his youngest twins with Shivon Zilis — the project director at his Neuralink company — in Nov. 2021. The twins were born months before Grimes and Elon welcomed their second child via a surrogate.

Grimes and the Twitter owner were dressed quite differently during their respective outings in Italy. Elon looked casual in a brown T-shirt and black pants, while Grimes stole the spotlight in a bright orange floor-length dress. The figure-hugging gown featured a turtleneck, long sleeves, and cutouts on the sides. She paired it with chunky boots and added a bit of shimmer with a spiked gold necklace. Grimes’ platinum blonde hair was left down and blew in the wind as she followed her son.

X looked like he was having a blast with his mother as they wandered around the celebrity hotspot. He walked confidently with a smile on his face and looked adorable in khaki shorts and a blue button-down shirt.

As mentioned above, Grimes and the billionaire first got together in 2018 and made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala that year, but their relationship status was often questioned. They sparked breakup rumors in 2019 when they unfollowed each other on Twitter, but confirmed they were going strong when they announced their pregnancy. Then, in Sept. 2021, Elon said they were “semi-separated” while chatting with Page Six. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” he explained. They seemingly broke up for good after welcoming their child in 2022.

In March 2022, Grimes confirmed their separation on Twitter, but said she still has a lot of love for Elon. “Me and E have broken up *again* … but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now,” she said.