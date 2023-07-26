Elon Musk & Ex Grimes Spotted Vacationing In Portofino With Their Child X & His Son: Photos

Elon Musk and Grimes were not photographed together, but they are thought to be staying at the same luxury resort.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
July 26, 2023 10:16PM EDT
View gallery
Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on . The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post that he and the Canadian singer are "semi-separated." But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together People-Elon Musk Grimes, New York, United States - 07 May 2018
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Elon Musk and girlfriend musician Grimes enjoy a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu with a couple friends,Pictured: Elon Musk and GrimesBACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk is spotted leaving the Delilah club with his new girlfriend and Canadian singer Grimes in West Hollywood. Elon and his girlfriend were escorted by his two bodyguards to his car as they left the club. At first, the couple were a little camera shy but slowly warmed up to it. The couple arrived to the club at 11 P.M. and left at 12:30 A.M. 05 Aug 2018 Pictured: Elon Musk And Grimes. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA260004_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Elon Musk and Grimes are both in Portofino, Italy this week with their kids — but it’s not clear if they’ve crossed paths. The exes, who share a 3-year-old son named X Æ A-Xii (X for short) and a 1-year-old daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (who is nicknamed Y), were spotted enjoying time at the same luxury hotel in the gorgeous waterside town with some of their kids, but not together, according to the Daily Mail. In photos seen HERE, the musician, 35, was photographed on Tuesday, July 24 on a stroll with X, while the Tesla and SpaceX creator was seen grabbing lunch with his 17-year-old son, Saxon.

The former couple, who dated between 2018 and 2022, were never seen together in public. They are thought to be in Italy for the wedding of mutual friends, venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya and his girlfriend, Nathalie Dompé. Grimes and Elon’s daughter was not photographed in Italy, either.

Elon Musk son X
Elon Musk holds his son, X, who is his ninth child (Photo: MEGA)

Elon shares Saxon with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson. Saxon is a triplet and has twin siblings that also belong to Elon and Justine. The former couple’s first child, Nevada, sadly died at 10 weeks old in 2002 due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Furthermore, Elon welcomed his youngest twins with Shivon Zilis — the project director at his Neuralink company — in Nov. 2021. The twins were born months before Grimes and Elon welcomed their second child via a surrogate.

Grimes and the Twitter owner were dressed quite differently during their respective outings in Italy. Elon looked casual in a brown T-shirt and black pants, while Grimes stole the spotlight in a bright orange floor-length dress. The figure-hugging gown featured a turtleneck, long sleeves, and cutouts on the sides. She paired it with chunky boots and added a bit of shimmer with a spiked gold necklace. Grimes’ platinum blonde hair was left down and blew in the wind as she followed her son.

Elon Musk Grimes
Elon Musk and Grimes debuted their love at the 2018 Met Gala (Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

X looked like he was having a blast with his mother as they wandered around the celebrity hotspot. He walked confidently with a smile on his face and looked adorable in khaki shorts and a blue button-down shirt.

As mentioned above, Grimes and the billionaire first got together in 2018 and made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala that year, but their relationship status was often questioned. They sparked breakup rumors in 2019 when they unfollowed each other on Twitter, but confirmed they were going strong when they announced their pregnancy. Then, in Sept. 2021, Elon said they were “semi-separated” while chatting with Page Six. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” he explained. They seemingly broke up for good after welcoming their child in 2022.

In March 2022, Grimes confirmed their separation on Twitter, but said she still has a lot of love for Elon. “Me and E have broken up *again* …  but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now,” she said.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad