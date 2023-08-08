Cameron Diaz Enjoys Rare Night Out With Tiffany Haddish & Pals At Taylor Swift Concert

It’s an icons night out! In a new photo shared to Instagram, Cameron Diaz, 50, Tiffany Haddish, 43, Zoe Saldana, 45, and a couple of pals snuggled up in a VIP box at Taylor Swift‘s Los Angeles Eras Tour stop on Monday, August 7. In the epic pic, the Something About Mary star rocked a Barbie-ready pink button up shirt and a pair of jeans and held a beverage while enjoying the show.

On her right arm stood Girls Trip star Tiffany, slaying a copper crochet dress with a denim jacket. Zoe wore a blue tie-dyed tank top and jeans and also carried a beverage. Each of them appeared to be having a great time at one of the biggest tour stops of the year. Zoe notably took to Instagram stories on Tuesday, August 8 to re-share the photo with her 11.2 million followers on the platform, as did Tiffany.

The stars are part of an epic lineup of celebs who also happen to have attended Taylor’s tour, including Emma Stone, Ellen Pompeo, Shania Twain, Sofia Vergara, Mindy Kaling, and even an embattled Kevin Costner and his daughter Grace Avery Costner.

Even more celebs have flocked to the other massive show of the summer – Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour. And as coveted tickets go, Taylor’s show is definitely one for the books. The star herself opened up to fans about how much it meant to her during a May stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever,” she said in video circulated via media after the event, per USA Today. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.“

The singer continued with an intro to her performance of “Midnights.” “It’s not just a tour,” she explained. “I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So, I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories.”