Josh Allen Calls Aaron Rodgers A Cheater After Win At Golf Tournament On Podcast

Josh Allen, 27, did not hold back on any opinions during the Aug. 2 episode of Pardon My Take. The Buffalo Bills quarterback even took a dig at Aaron Rodgers, 39, during the candid interview! Although the New York Jets player won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Feb., Josh alleged otherwise. After the host asked, “Aaron Rodgers cheated right?”, Josh quipped, “He did. He did. I love Aaron, but he did.”

Later, host Big Cat (real name Dan Katz), accused Aaron of “sandbagging” Josh. “Not just me… the world!”, the 27-year-old clapped back. The other co-host asked what exactly did the 39-year-old do and Josh did not hold back. “He may have gotten seven or eight strokes too many at Pebble Beach, or nine,” he alleged. He also clarified that he is repeating what “other sources” have said. “Not from me — That’s from what other sources are saying, I’m not saying that,” Josh stated.

After Big Cat’s co-host, PFT Commenter (b. Eric Sollenberger), joked that “Aaron Rodgers should be in jail,” Josh jokingly agreed. “I would say a lot of the golfers maybe thought that too,” the NFL player said. Soon after the now-viral podcast episode landed online, many fans of the show took to the comments to react to the cheating allegations. “We’ve known Rodgers is a cheater,” one listener penned, while another defended Aaron. “If you are not a professional golfer you are an amateur. Golf is a hard sport, maybe Rodgers had a good day. Sorry Bills, but it sounds like someone is acting like a cry baby,” the separate podcast fan tweeted.

All golf drama aside, Josh also took time to chat about his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, 26. When PFT praised him for making headlines for making out with the actress, Josh noted that he was shocked that anyone cared about his personal life. “The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” he said. Big Cat complimented Josh’s ensemble in the PDA photos and said that he looked “good in shorts.” Josh went on to express his disdain for the paparazzi photos. “I just, like, felt this gross feeling,” he said. “Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, ‘What is wrong with you?’”

The Dickinson alum and Josh were first linked to each other in May, after they were spotted grabbing sushi together in New York City. Later, in early July, the love birds packed on the PDA while in Cabo together for a romantic getaway. Prior to Hailee, Josh was linked to Brittany Williams, while the 26-year-old was previously linked to One Direction alum Niall Horan, 29.