Heidi Klum Slays Animal Print String Bikini While Celebrating 4th Anniversary With Tom Kaulitz: Photos

Heidi Klum, 50, and Tom Kaulitz, 33, may have gotten married four years ago, but she’s still just as smitten! The blonde beauty took to Instagram on Aug. 3 to share a series of photos and videos from their romantic getaway in Capri, Italy, notably where they tied the knot in 2019. “I’m soooo [sic] in love with you Tom Kaulitz Happy Anniversary mein Liebling [My Darling],” she captioned the first PDA carousel.

In the first slide, the couple shared a passionate kiss while at the dinner table at a rooftop restaurant. For her night on the town, Heidi rocked a leopard-print bikini top with matching leopard-print trousers. She accessorized her ensemble with multiple gold necklaces stacked onto each other, a variety of gold rings, and white slip-on sandals.

For the third photo, the 33-year-old and his wife puckered up for an air kiss from across their dinner table. Later, Heidi showed off her leading man’s outfit on the fourth slide. Tom looked dapper in a blue silk button-up shirt complete with purple trousers and beige slip-on shoes. And as if things couldn’t get any cuter, on the next slide the spouses smiled big while on a Vespa scooter, which they rode along the coastline seemingly after dinner.

The remainder of the post featured other sweet moments including a separate Vespa ride, a snapshot of them out on the town, and an adorable video of Tom combing his wife’s hair. A few hours later, Heidi shared a selfie of the couple on their trip and captioned it, “I love your cute face.” Her most recent carousel of photos featured the lovebirds at the beach in Italy. “We L❤️VE you Capri 🇮🇹,” she captioned the post.

In the final post, the mother-of-four rocked a separate animal-print bikini that boasted a plethora of colors and a sexy cut-out in the front. She styled the look with oversized sunglasses, a straw beach hat, and a drink in-hand. Soon after Heidi shared the last post, many of her 11.2 million followers took to the comments to gush over their sweet photos. “TOM so handsome,” one admirer swooned, while another added, “Only love, dont hate Thank you for sharing some vacation moments with us Heidi.”

Prior to Tom, Heidi was married to Seal, 60, from 2005 until their 2014 divorce. The musician and his ex-wife share four kids: Lou, 13, and sons Henry, 17, and Johan, 16, along with daughter Leni, 19. She was also once married to Ric Pipino from 1997 until 2002.