Meghan Markle Cozies Up To Prince Harry Wearing Matching Outfits In New Video Post Split Rumors: Watch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked so happy together in a video for their Archewell Foundation, after rumors circulated about the state of their marriage.

August 2, 2023 12:54PM EDT
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry united in matching outfits following the rumors that they broke up. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they’re going strong on August 2 with a video (which you can see below) that was released on their Archewell Foundation website. Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, sat side-by-side in coordinating camel-colored outfits as they called several recipients of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund grants. The couple made the surprise phone calls while sitting on a bench in a garden, possibly at their California home.

Meghan wore a sleeveless camel turtleneck with a pair of gold earrings and several gold bracelets. The mother-of-two straightened her dark brunette hair and let it down for the video. Harry matched his wife with a pair of camel-colored pants. The handsome redhead also wore a white collared shirt with a black necklace and a few bracelets.

Meghan and Harry looked so happy together in their video, which dispelled the rumors that they are getting divorced. The lovebirds have taken a break from public appearances this summer after their $20 million deal with Spotify fell through. Once Meghan and Harry became subjects of breakup speculation, they opted not to publicly address the state of their marriage at all, and instead stayed out of the public eye with their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

In June, the former royals made headlines for officially moving out of Frogmore Cottage in the UK, months after it was revealed they were being evicted. The duo have been living full time in Southern California since early 2020, but their names were still attached to the cottage, since they lived there before leaving London, England. “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” their rep told Page Six at the time.

Since making the move to California, Meghan and Harry have gone on to launch their own charity Archewell, aimed at driving systemic cultural change. The couple also produced and appeared in their own Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, while Harry penned his first-ever memoir, Spare. In both the Netflix doc and the memoir, Harry leveled major accusations against his family members, including his brother Prince William. The siblings didn’t even interact at their father King Charles III‘s coronation on May 6 in England. Meghan skipped the coronation to stay home with her kids. Amidst the family drama, Harry and Meghan were both reportedly not invited to King Charles’ first Trooping of the Colour that took place one month after the coronation.

